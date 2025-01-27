His Wife’s Wasted Thousands Of Dollars Throwing Out The Lunch He Makes Her So She Can Go Out To Eat With Her Coworkers Instead

A year ago, this 26-year-old man moved in with his 25-year-old wife, and they just got married. They have an excellent relationship, and they hardly get into disagreements.

For years, he’s been invested in meal prepping for himself. Every couple of days, he whips up a couple of different meals that he can pop into containers and enjoy later.

“My favorites are curries, stews, burrito kits, healthy McChickens, and the like. I also make a pretty mean jambalaya,” he explained.

“Last week, my wife came home after work talking about a restaurant she had discovered near her workplace. I asked how she had learned about it, and she said she and her co-workers went there for lunch.”

“This confused me, as I had sent her to work with a packed lunch, but I just figured she had left it in the fridge there. The next morning, though, I saw her take one of the containers out of the fridge.”

He piped up and said to his wife that she should have lunch in the fridge at work since she had just gone out with her coworkers and hadn’t eaten what he packed for her.

His wife responded that she tossed the lunch he made her into the trash, and she acted like it was really no big deal.

He got more information out of his wife, and she admitted that she grabs lunch with her coworkers three to four times a week.

When his wife lunches with her coworkers, she puts the food he packs for her directly in the garbage. He’s done the math, and his wife has easily wasted hundreds to thousands of dollars in food by being so careless.

“So I asked her why she wouldn’t just bring the food home or eat it the next day. She said, “Nah, I don’t want to do that.” My feelings were honestly hurt, but she had to go, so the conversation ended there,” he said.

“That night, I tried to raise the issue again, but all I could get out of her was the same spiel about not wanting to bring the food back home and it not mattering all that much.”

“Well, the next day was a meal prep day, and I didn’t make any for her. I put my name on all the containers. The next morning, she opened the fridge looking for hers, and she asked where it was. I told her that she had a higher than 50% chance of just tossing it anyway and that I wasn’t going to make lunch for her anymore.”

His wife got incredibly angry and kept saying it doesn’t matter that she throws food away. She then swiped his container and took it with her anyway.

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to no longer make his wife lunch since she’s so wasteful and unappreciative.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





