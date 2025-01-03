She Was Dating A Guy Who Wined And Diner Her, Met Her Parents, Then Ghosted Her, And She Learned He Was Stringing At Least A Dozen Other Girls Along In The Same Way

davit85 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sometimes, things or people really are way too good to be true. Last year, Jacqueline, who goes by @looks.by.jac on TikTok, broke up with her boyfriend and then got back into the dating pool.

She decided to download an app and matched with a guy who sent her a rose, which Jacqueline admits most likely was the first red flag looking back on everything.

This guy picked a time and place for their first date, a cocktail bar, and their first date was pretty amazing. She was extremely impressed when she met him.

He was good-looking, well-dressed, tall, and originally from France. He did talk a lot about himself and made it seem that he was a rich, globetrotting, incredible guy, but the conversation was great.

After having drinks, they went to one of the best and priciest restaurants in Houston, which was impressive to Jacqueline.

“We get everything nice on the menu, he pays; there’s no question, it’s a great date,” Jacqueline explained in her video.

“I feel like this man is my new boyfriend. We hung out on that date for probably four hours. After that date, we keep talking, we spend a decent amount of time together, we text, we make some future plans.”

He came over to her place, met her dog, and very generously brought over some snacks for her pup when he visited.

Jacqueline’s parents then came to see her, and she confused her dates, so she already agreed to grab brunch with this guy while her mom and dad were with her.

davit85 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

She texted him to cancel brunch, but he insisted she should bring her parents along instead of canceling their date.

This guy purchased a little French book for her dad and gifted it to him at brunch since her dad is fluent in French. So again, he just seems extremely thoughtful and generous.

The brunch itself was amazing, and her parents really liked the guy. Several days after brunch, she kept going out on dates with this guy to some more of the best restaurants that Houston has to offer.

Jacqueline completely thought they were trending in the direction of girlfriend and boyfriend. Then, one Thursday morning, three weeks into dating, he ghosted her out of nowhere.

They had just hung out the night before, and Jacqueline never heard a single thing from this guy after that. She was so confused, as everything seemed to be on cloud nine with him, and he had met her dog and her parents.

Turning to TikTok, Jacqueline shared a video about her experience, and one girl reached out to her, saying she had been dating that guy too.

“He would say the exact same things to us, he would give us the same compliments, send us the same songs in the morning…went to some of the same restaurants, and these stories lined up with like seven other girls I spoke to on the internet, so he was a master manipulator; master ghoster,” Jacqueline said.

“It made me feel a little less bad about falling for it, but this is why I say it was my worst date of 2024. Because even though the actual date wasn’t bad, it left such a bad taste in my mouth. I was upset about it for months, and it was a three-week relationship.”

“It was just crazy that he would do all these things, say all these things, meet my parents, and then just disappear. And the fact that he did it to probably a dozen other girls in the same city as me just showed how much he didn’t care.”

Jacqueline says never let yourself get too attached to a man too quickly because you don’t ever really know someone so freshly into dating them.