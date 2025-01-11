Mandy Moore Claps Back Amid Backlash For Sharing A GoFundMe For Her In-Laws, Who Lost Their Home In The California Fires

Instagram @mandymooremm - pictured above is Mandy in a selfie

As the wildfires in California still rage on, Mandy Moore’s neighborhood in Altadena has been decimated. Two days ago, in an Instagram post, Mandy shared that she and her family had to evacuate their home amid the chaos.

She shared video footage of the devastation in her area, with smoke filling the sky and houses burning to the ground with nothing but charred remains left.

“I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” she wrote in her post.

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled.”

“So many friends and loved ones have lost everything, too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

Then, a day ago, Mandy updated everyone by saying the main portion of her home somehow didn’t burn down, but it’s not a structure she and her family can currently live in due to the damage sustained.

The back section of her home and her garage were completely gone. Her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, lost the studio and all of the equipment and instruments he had inside of it.

Mandy underscored the level of loss by stating that every person she knows has lost it all in the fires, and she feels guilty about it.

Every single home on the street where she lives has been leveled, and her brother and sister-in-law, who are six weeks away from having their first child, lost their house, too.

Instagram @mandymooremm – pictured above is Mandy in a selfie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She then shared a link to the GoFundMe page for Griff and Kit, her in-laws, writing they need “support now more than ever” in light of their baby on the way. Griff is also a musician, and his instruments were destroyed in the fire.

Mandy swiftly received backlash for sharing the fundraiser, as people were outraged that she would ask her non-millionaire followers to donate money.

It got so bad that she turned off the comments, and then she issued a statement in response.

“And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,” Mandy clapped back.

“Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe, and I’m sharing, because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire, too.”

Mandy continued to say to take a hike if you feel like this since nobody is “forcing you to do anything.”

Instagram @mandymooremm – pictured above is Mandy’s response to the backlash