On A Date With A Guy, His Ex Confessed That They Were Still Sleeping Together, So She Was Just Being Used To Make This Girl Jealous

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Comedy shows are supposed to leave you in stitches, not secondhand embarrassment. But sometimes, what’s supposed to be a fun night out at a comedy date turns into a sitcom of awkwardness and cringe.

The jokes are painfully unfunny and feel like they last for an eternity, proving that humor really is subjective.

TikToker Erin Tridle (@erintridle) is describing how she went on a terrible date to a comedy show. It was the last date she went on before meeting her now-husband.

So, she met a guy named Joe. He seemed very nice and worked as a professional chef. When he asked her out on a date, she told him she was available during the weekend.

He suggested they go to a comedy show on Tuesday. Even though he ignored what she said, she agreed to go anyway.

So, on Tuesday, she arrived at the comedy show first. He was 15 to 20 minutes late. At the show, they started chatting and eventually landed on the topic of exes.

He asked if she ever stayed friends with her exes, and she replied that she liked to stay friends whenever possible.

That’s when he revealed that two of his exes were performing in the show. His ex from five years ago came over to greet them. They were now business partners. His ex was really sweet, and it seemed like a totally normal relationship.

But then, Erin met Joe’s other ex, who he introduced as Marina, his most recent ex. They started flirting with each other in front of Erin, and at one point, Marina grabbed his hand to make him feel how soft her silk pants were. She also told him that she had new material for tonight’s show and then took the stage.

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She started by saying that they were still sleeping together, and for the next 15 minutes, she proceeded to trash-talk him.

Since Erin was sitting next to him, she could feel him tense up. He was as stiff as a board for the rest of the show.

Erin left very quickly after that. Joe tried to walk her to her car, but she waved away the offer and rushed outside.

It was clear that he had only brought Erin to the show to make his ex jealous. Thankfully, Erin met her husband soon after, who helped her restore her faith in men.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan