She Can See Her Teen Neighbor Sneaking Out Of The House Nearly Every Night, So She Thinks She Should Say Something To Her Parents

This 24-year-old woman has security cameras outside of her home, and lately, they’ve been picking up on something interesting: her teen neighbor sneaking out of the house nearly every night. Her teen neighbor is most likely in high school, though she’s not close to her and does not know her name.

Around 11 p.m., she can see her teen neighbor leave her own backyard, cut through her yard, and then walk down her driveway.

Her teen neighbor is taking a route through her property to intentionally avoid the camera her own parents have set up.

The same car is there to pick her teen neighbor up every night, and that car returns after the sun rises to drop her teen neighbor back off.

From there, her teen neighbor slips back into the house without her parents being the wiser about her actions.

Not only do her cameras go off at night, but her floodlights do as well, which is how she knows about her teen neighbor sneaking about after hours.

“We don’t have a relationship with these neighbors. [We] talked to them once when we got one of their packages and opened it before realizing it wasn’t ours,” she explained.

“[It] was a very short interaction, not sure if it was a language barrier or if they just aren’t super friendly. I don’t want them to think I’m being nosey, but I feel like they would want to know if their kid is sneaking out and staying out all night regularly. And we’re tired of waking up a bit after falling asleep every night.”

After thinking about it some more, she’s going to first try to speak to her teen neighbor privately over the weekend, and if that doesn’t work, she will escalate things to the girl’s mom and dad.

There are a few problems for her here: her teen neighbor is waking her up at night, and she is concerned about her safety, but additionally, she does not want this girl trespassing, and that’s what she’s doing.

Do you think talking to her teen neighbor is best, or should she go right to the parents?

