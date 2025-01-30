This Plane Carrying 44 People Disappeared In Canada, And No Sign Of The Aircraft Or Passengers Has Ever Been Found

On January 26, 1950, a United States Air Force troop plane took off from Anchorage, Alaska, and headed to Montana with 44 people onboard—a crew of seven and 37 passengers.

The weather was freezing cold, and the sun was about to set, which made for dangerous flying conditions. But the aircraft was thought to be well-equipped enough to handle this routine flight.

The crew of the Douglas C-54 Skymaster was supposed to check in every 30 minutes during the flight. It was under the command of First Lieutenant Kyle McMichael.

As the plane crossed into Yukon, Canada’s westernmost territory, a report was made of ice beginning to form on the wings, low visibility, and some turbulence, but other than that, everything was fine. These occurrences were not unusual for that time of year.

That was the last time anyone heard from the Skymaster. It seemingly vanished into thin air. To this day, no sign of the aircraft or its passengers has ever been found.

Immediately after the plane was lost, the U.S. Air Force launched a massive search and rescue operation. The Yukon was covered in heavy snow, and the temperatures continued to drop. Four of the search planes crashed in the bad weather.

Several weeks later, the search came to an end. The Air Force had to reroute to the Gulf of Alaska to search for a bomber carrying a nuclear warhead who went missing on a training mission.

The families of the 44 missing people were given death certificates for their lost loved ones. The U.S. Air Force never returned to the Yukon to search again. They have now been missing for 75 years.

Nearly every passenger on the plane was a military man, aside from Joyce Espe and her toddler, Victor. Espe was seven months pregnant with her second child and was going to visit an obstetrician in Colorado. Sadly, she and her children disappeared into the icy terrain with the Skymaster and everyone else onboard.

The Yukon government has a database of more than 500 airplane crashes in the territory. All of them have been located and accounted for, except the Skymaster.

In recent years, private groups and volunteers have been supporting the families who have decided to revive the search that the American government gave up on.

These organizations include the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Skymaster 2469 CAN/AM Society.

“Without [the families] and their interest and how much they care about their families, there are days it would be tough to find motivation because this is a very difficult search,” said Andy Rector, the society’s president.

This summer, they plan to revisit an area near Aishihik to look for more clues as to the Skymaster’s fate.

