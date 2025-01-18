She Did A Cribs Inspired Tour Of Her House After It Tragically Burned To The Ground In California

TikTok - @saraandcrew - pictured above is Sara with her burned-down home

A TikTok mom with 190,000 followers recently went viral for sharing an MTV Cribs-style tour of her California home after it tragically burned down in the wildfires.

As of January 17, firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze in Los Angeles as over 170,000 people remain under evacuation notices. Over 30,000 acres have been burned, and thousands of homes have been destroyed.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, at least 27 people have perished. Of the total deaths thus far, 10 have been linked to the Palisades Fire, and the other 17 have been associated with the Eaton Fire.

Sara Anderson is known for sharing homeschooling, health, and lifestyle content on her TikTok account @saraandcrew. She and her husband, Jimmy Wang, have a 2-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.

They were living in Altadena, California, with Jimmy’s parents while his mom recovered from cancer when, on January 7, they were forced to evacuate their home as the Eaton Fire approached.

“By the time they woke up the next morning, their home was completely gone,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created for Sara’s family.

In the wake of the devastation, Sara visited her home to see the aftermath. There, she filmed a tour of her burned-down residence in the style of the popular reality show MTV Cribs.

“Hey guys, welcome to my crib,” she began the video while extending her arms, motioning to the piles of debris and ash with a smokey haze on the horizon.

Sara proceeded to walk around what used to be her home’s property, inviting users to check out her barbecue, which was lying flat on the ground, and a surviving fire pit.

“We could light a fire, but as you can see, we already have one back here,” she quipped.

Next, Sara ambled across a walkway, plucked an orange from a surviving tree, and pretended to sit at a concrete table, one of the few surviving structures, to eat it.

“Never did I think this is how I would come back to my house,” she captioned the video.

The TikTok amassed over 61 million views and garnered 5.7 million likes. Thousands of commenters shared their condolences and pointed out how dark humor can be a viable way to cope in the midst of traumatic experiences.

“We laugh so we don’t cry,” commented one user.

“As someone who also copes like this, I’m so sorry,” wrote another.

“If I don’t joke and laugh at situations, I will literally fall apart,” said a third.

Sara’s best friend, Samantha Perez, has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her family, who is safe but “only took the bare essentials” when evacuating and “will need to start over in every way.”

The GoFundMe, which has a goal of $20,000, has since raised just over $18,000 from 279 donors.

“The Wang family is always the first to help others and support those around them. Now, it’s our turn. Let’s come together and help the Wang family cope during this tumultuous time!” the campaign reads.

“Any donation amount is so appreciated and will go directly to relieving their stress over these coming months and items they need for their family. Thank you!”

