On A First Date, A Guy Asked Her What They Should Name Their Kids, Before Pulling Out A Baby Name List

abelena - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While on a first date with a guy, TikToker Valerie (@queen.vaaal) was asked what they should name their kids. It would be an understatement to say that he was coming on too strong.

So, their story started after matching on a dating app. They started texting each other, and after four or five days, they told each other where they worked.

He needed to do some Christmas shopping at the mall where she worked and happened to walk into the store she was employed at.

At the end of her shift, he asked her out to dinner. She went back home to change, and they met up at a restaurant that had an hour-long wait time.

The restaurant was next to a shopping center, which was perfect because Valerie needed to buy a few last-minute Christmas presents.

But for some reason, he had a problem with every item she picked up, so she couldn’t really shop properly. Finally, they returned to the restaurant.

Once they were seated, he dropped the question of what they were going to name their kids. She awkwardly told him that she didn’t know.

He then took out his phone and pulled up a list of baby names. That was when the server arrived to take their orders. He ordered two main dishes, a side dish, and a beer, while Valerie just got a main dish and water.

Throughout the entire date, he tried to kiss her, but she kept dodging his advances. He even insisted on sitting right next to her, which invaded her personal space. She also was unable to eat her meal because he was so close to her.

At last, he asked for the check and took a long time getting out his wallet. So, Valerie offered to split the bill. Unfortunately, she ended up having to pay $30 even though her own food only cost $10.

When they were packing up their leftovers, he asked if he could take her food. She told him that she planned on eating it later.

Then, they left the restaurant, and he walked her to her car. He would not stop pointing out how tinted her windows were.

She drove him to his car, dropped him off, went straight home, and never texted him again.

