She Got Catfished On A First Date, And Then The Guy Stormed Out Of The Bar

Oriana Koren - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sarah Whitney, who goes by @healwithsarahwhitney on TikTok, was left feeling like dating in New York City is nothing but traumatic after she went on a date with a guy who turned out to be a catfish.

Now, Sarah had been single for some time, so she figured she had to get out there and start meeting new guys and going on dates.

She wasn’t positive about how to “meet men in the wild,” or rather, organically, so she signed herself up for a dating app, thinking it would be easy.

She matched with one man who came across as an “overgrown frat boy” to her, but she still agreed to go on a first date with him.

Sarah wishes she trusted her instincts because when she met him in real life, he had clearly catfished her! His profile photos were easily five years old, and he looked nothing like them.

“Within the first five minutes, I knew that I was never going to see him again,” Sarah explained in her video. “Basically, we sat down, got to talking about what we do, and I said I’m a personal assistant. Then he goes, ‘Oh, so you basically make money for free.'”

Shocked, Sarah wanted clarification, and he stated that she doesn’t do anything in her career. That couldn’t be further from the truth, and Sarah surprisingly didn’t get up to leave right then and there.

The date kept going, and this guy confessed that he nearly had canceled their date since he wasn’t feeling well. After Sarah showed him sympathy, he said he just had to go to the bathroom in a crude way, which definitely served to further turn Sarah off.

The bartender began chatting with Sarah and told her she deserved a nicer guy than that while her date ran to the bathroom.

Oriana Koren – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Two hours into the date, the check arrived, and Sarah finally was able to extract herself. It was 10:30 at night by that point, and Sarah said she had to get up super early for work and had to make her way home.

“All of a sudden, you can tell he just gets internally deflated…I said that so nicely, I said I had a nice time, even though I didn’t,” Sarah added.

Sarah’s date made himself busy with his phone while Sarah chatted with the bartender and some girls nearby who complimented her earrings.

Suddenly, Sarah’s date lept to his feet and walked out of the bar in such a huff that he turned heads. One of the girls Sarah had been talking to jumped up to check and confirmed that yes, this guy had hightailed it out of there.

After that date, Sarah came to the conclusion that dating in New York City is, well, traumatic.