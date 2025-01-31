She Resents Her Husband For Making Her Get A New Job Before She Quits The One She Hates, Even Though They Can Afford For Her To Be Unemployed

This 32-year-old woman has a job working for a marketing agency, and while the pay is amazing, the work itself is soul-sucking.

She hates her job so severely that when she gets up in the morning, she feels physically ill thinking about having to go to work.

Each day, when she logs into her computer, she completes her assignments and is left feeling resentful and exhausted when her time is up.

“It’s draining me in a way I don’t think I can take much longer,” she explained. “The issue is my husband (35M) doesn’t want me to quit until I have another job lined up.”

“And, like, I get it. He’s being practical, and he’s worried that if I just walk away, we won’t be able to keep saving at the rate we do now.”

“But we’re not struggling financially or anything. He makes good money, too, and we have a solid cushion. Still, he keeps saying, “It’s a good-paying job, just hold on a little longer.”

She’s at the point where she cannot take it anymore. She can’t hang in there. She’s smothered by her career. She has already gotten the ball rolling on seeing what else is out there for her, and she’s applied to a couple of positions.

She also has several interviews coming up, but with all the progress she’s making in extracting herself from this job, she’s not feeling better about sticking out her current one.

She mentioned to her husband that she would like to give notice right this moment that she’s leaving, that way, she can have a mini break prior to starting a new position.

“He got really annoyed and said I was being “impulsive,” and that it’s not like I’m in a toxic workplace or being mistreated; I just hate it,” she added.

“And yeah, he’s right, but like…isn’t that enough?? Do I really have to keep torturing myself just for the sake of financial security when we’re already secure?”

“I’m starting to feel like he cares more about the money than my mental health, which is making me resent him a bit. It’s not like I’m planning to quit and do nothing, I just need a break from feeling like I’m being drained to death every day. But he doesn’t see it that way, and now I feel guilty for even thinking about quitting.”

She’s left wondering if it is so wrong of her to want to call it quits without having another thing lined right up.

