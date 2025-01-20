She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since Every Time They Fight, She Falls Further Out Of Love With Him

This 29-year-old woman is seriously considering divorcing her 34-year-old husband. She can admit that she’s hardly perfect, but she’s tried her hardest to fulfill the role of a great wife and a great mom.

She gave birth four months ago to their first child, and she is currently back to working her full-time job, which frequently requires her to work late-night hours.

Despite that, she’s able to feed her baby, spend a lot of time with her child, and be there in the middle of the night when she needs her.

It’s a struggle, but she’s managing. She is also pained right now with how tumultuous the marriage of her own parents has proven to be. Her dad treats her mom like trash, and it’s heart-wrenching for her to have to witness.

“I promised myself I’d never let myself end up in a similar situation,” she explained. “But here I am. I married someone who speaks to me so rudely and even curses at me.”

“During our last argument, he went as far as telling me that my daughter will hate me like “everyone else” and even called me “ugly…” Those words cut so deep. Hate is a big word, and I don’t think I know anyone who truly hates me. In fact, I can’t think of anyone who does.”

“The way he said it made me realize that’s probably a feeling he has inside toward me, and he just let it out in that cruel way. I believe only someone who hates you can say something that vile.”

She can’t say that she’s encountered people who truly hate her over the years, but it’s beginning to dawn on her that she’s living with someone who hates her guts: her husband.

She’s concerned that one day, her daughter will grow up and see how her husband treats her, and she doesn’t want to set a bad example for her little girl.

She’s worked her heart out to get to where she is in a professional sense, and she’s achieved a lot so far. However, when she compares that to her personal life, she feels as if she’s fallen short and let herself down.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. I’ve forgiven him many times—first because I was pregnant, and now because we have a baby,” she added.

“But with every argument, I fall more and more out of love. I can feel the day coming when I won’t be able to take it anymore.”

“I don’t want to give up too soon, but I also don’t want to stay in a situation that feels so toxic and unhealthy for me and my daughter. Has anyone been through something similar? How do you even start figuring out what to do next? I feel like I’ve tried everything, but nothing changes. Any advice would mean the world to me. Thank you.”

What advice do you have for her?

