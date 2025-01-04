She Went Home After A Guy Was Over An Hour Late To Their Date, Which Infuriated Him

Kalim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What do you think is an acceptable amount of time to be late for a first date? Kristine, who goes by @thehodgepodgeplace on TikTok, didn’t think it was cool that a guy was literally an hour late to their date, so she went home, which just infuriated him.

Kristine met this guy on a dating app, and they talked for several weeks before they organized their first date. They made plans to get lunch and watch football one Sunday, and they said they would meet at 1 p.m.

While Kristine was on her way, this guy gave her a heads-up that he was running a tiny bit late, which didn’t bother her.

She got to the bar, got herself a drink, and after fifteen minutes went by without Kristine hearing from him, she placed an order for an appetizer.

“I’m sitting there drinking my drink, eating my appetizer, talking to the bartender, having a good time,” Kristine explained in her video.

“About 45 minutes go past at this point, and I have not messaged him again because, at this point, I’m assuming that he’s not showing up, and I don’t really care, so I’m just going to enjoy myself, then I’m going to leave.”

Kristine then wrapped up her solo date, paid her bill, and went out to her car. This was an hour past when she was supposed to meet the guy, but she hadn’t heard a peep out of him after he stated he was only running a couple of minutes late. So much for that!

Kristine got home and was there for twenty minutes, which then marked an hour and a half past the organized date time, and this guy sent her a text wanting to know where she was.

Kristine mentioned that she had gone home and thought he was going to be a no-show, given that he was over an hour late and wasn’t communicating with her.

He responded in the rudest way, and he couldn’t believe that Kristine had gone back home. Kristine said they could just pick another day for their date, but this guy tried to get Kristine to drive back over there.

Kristine had no interest in doing that, and then he threatened her that if she didn’t get back there, he would never try to go on another date with her.

That was fine by Kristine, given his rotten attitude, and he began arguing with her about how he was a real “catch,” so she should meet up with him.

Eventually, Kristine blocked him. Two weeks after this incident, Kristine spotted the guy in a group that’s all about finding out the details about guys you’re dating.

“All of the tea was he was super mean, he didn’t care about anybody else, [he was] super aggressive, scary aggressive,” Kristine continued.

Well, Kristine is lucky the trash took himself out!