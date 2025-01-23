She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Pushed His Car Back To His Driveway After It Died, And Then His Credit Card Got Declined, So She Was Stuck Paying For Her Drink

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For about a week or so now, TikToker Samantha (@samc.miller) has been chatting with this guy, and he recently made plans for them to go out on a date.

As she was getting ready for the date, he suggested that she meet him at his place so they both wouldn’t have to pay for parking.

When she arrived at his house, he took a long time to answer the door. Then, they got into his car and backed out of the driveway.

They had only been driving for a very short time when the vehicle lurched and came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road.

Thankfully, they were on a residential street, so there weren’t too many cars around. He tried to get the vehicle to start again, but they ended up sitting there for 30 minutes.

Eventually, he got out of the car and started pushing it back toward his driveway. They had to ride in Samantha’s car instead.

He proceeded to take her to a sketchy dive bar, which was definitely not the ideal place for a first date. He also was very excited to take her to a second place.

But when they reached their destination, Samantha was sorely disappointed. It was a saloon chain where bartenders were known for dancing on top of the bar.

At the bar, she decided to get one drink. He tried to pay for the drink, but his credit card was declined. Samantha wanted to be understanding about it, but this date was turning out to be the biggest flop.

He asked if she wanted to play beer pong, to which she agreed. Some other guys joined the game, and she exchanged some brief, friendly small talk with one of the guys standing next to her. However, she could sense her date’s jealousy from the other side of the table.

He immediately said they needed to leave because they didn’t have much time left on their parking meter. So, she took him back to his place.

As he was getting out of the car, he started apologizing profusely for how badly the date went. Samantha told him it was okay, but of course, she did not plan on seeing him ever again.

