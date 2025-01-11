She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Talked About Himself The Entire Time, Then Forced Her To Kiss Him On The Lips

Galina_lya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Is there anything ruder than someone who spends an entire date talking about themselves and not allowing you to get a word in edgewise?

A woman who goes by @suburbanred on TikTok had this happen, and the guy was clueless as to how he was monopolizing their conversation.

She met this guy on a dating app after she took a break from dating, and she thought to herself prior to the date that she should just cancel because she simply did not want to go out.

But her boss encouraged her to keep the date and said she would have fun. Her boss mentioned that she and some of her coworkers would even meet her at the bar and grab a table nearby, so if the date was bad, she could bail and hang with them.

So she didn’t cancel after all, and when she went out on that date, she was surprised to meet the guy and see that he didn’t look like his photos at all.

He launched right into telling her everything about himself, and then he proceeded to trauma dump on her, too.

When she was able to eventually say something and add to the conversation, the guy simply asked if she had any more questions she wanted to ask him.

“I ended up leaning back, and I literally looked at him in his face, and I just go, ‘No. But I’m sure you want to talk more,'” she explained.

He didn’t get the hint and kept on droning on and on about himself, so she excused herself and made a run to the bathroom.

Galina_lya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

While she was gone, her date ordered her another drink, which she didn’t want, as she wanted to plot her escape and get the heck out of there.

She politely drank that drink when she returned, and then when she was finished, she stated she had to get going since she had to get up early for work. He then walked her to her car, and she gave him a hug goodbye while thanking him.

“He like grabs me around my chest and…I turn to pull away, and he smushes me on the lips,” she added.

She pointed out that normally, guys do not try to kiss you if you are making it clear that it’s not something you want to do, which she was saying to him with her body language.

She walked right back into the bar to fill her coworkers and her boss in on what had happened out there in the parking lot.

Later on that evening, this guy texted and called her, and she had to tell him she wasn’t interested. Talk about not being able to take a hint; he missed a lot of signs that night!