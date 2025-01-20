She Went On A Date With A Guy Whose Ex-Wife Stormed Into The Restaurant And Started Screaming At Him

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @ogvibecatalyst is sharing her thoughts on a bad date she went on six years ago.

What started as an ordinary lunch meetup quickly transformed into a soap opera featuring an ex-girlfriend, a public argument, and an abrupt exit that left her alone with her thoughts (and her lunch).

In 2018, she had been texting this guy for two months when he finally insisted on meeting up for lunch. She agreed, but when she arrived at the restaurant, he did not seem to show any interest in her. He kept glancing at his phone about every five minutes.

After their food was served, an angry brunette stormed into the place and made a beeline straight for their table.

While the woman was yelling at him, he explained that this was his ex-girlfriend. They proceeded to stand up and start arguing.

TikToker @ogvibecatalyst continued to eat her food. She was very confused by the situation. Not only did this reek of red flags, but it was also embarrassing. Five minutes later, they were still arguing but had moved out of her line of sight.

The next time she spotted them, they were near the entrance of the restaurant. She ended up losing track of them altogether, and one could only assume they had left.

The waiter stopped by her table and began to take away her date’s dishes, telling her that he had paid for his food and left. So, she paid for her food as well and then conducted a quick online search for the guy.

Just when she thought it couldn’t get any messier, she found out that his ex wasn’t his ex-girlfriend but his ex-wife. And what’s more, there was even a child in the picture.

Apparently, he had married his ex-wife when she was two months pregnant and legally adopted the baby. But when the marriage went south, he petitioned the court to try to reverse the adoption.

As you can see, sometimes, swiping left is the best decision you could ever make. Hopefully, @ogvibecatalyst’s next date will have much less drama and will actually make it to dessert!

