She’s 42 And In The First Romantic Relationship Of Her Life, Proving It’s Never Too Late To Find Love

TikTok - @madmnc - pictured above is Mia

42-year-old Mia Chard, who goes by @madmnc on TikTok, is no stranger to going viral. She’s discussed at length before what it’s like to feel humiliated and lonely for not being in a relationship at her age and how people have jumped to judge her for never having been in a serious relationship before. Mia also has never been in love until recently.

Her vulnerability and honesty really resonate with people, as does her message that you can go decades of your life without having a boyfriend or girlfriend, and that shouldn’t instantly throw off a red flag.

That’s right, Mia went 42 years without ever having a boyfriend, but last year, Mia did get her very first boyfriend, named Max, and she’s proving it’s never too late to find love.

Mia told Max earlier in December that she was in love with him, and what she has to say about love is one of my favorite videos she’s ever made.

Without a previous roadmap to go by since this is her first real relationship, Mia thought to herself as she drove to Max’s house one day that she should say how she feels about him and just be honest.

That’s a pretty powerful message, as so many people get wrapped up in the question of when is the right time to share your feelings with someone you’re falling for?

“Just say what you feel, and it doesn’t matter if the other person doesn’t feel the same way,” Mia explained in her video.

“Life is precious. You only get one shot at telling people what they mean to you, so just do it.”

Getting nervous when the time came, Mia told Max that she thought she was falling in love with him, and he said the same thing back, which gave her a lot of courage to then say she was positive she was already in love with him.

Mia reassured Max that he did not have to say that back to her, but Max admitted that he was in love with her, too.

Hearing someone say that they love her is something Mia has been waiting for her whole life.

“No matter what happens in my life or this relationship or whatever it may be, it’s ok to hold on to the good, it’s ok to share the good, and it’s ok to live in that moment,” Mia added.

“And so that’s what I’m choosing to do today. I have had a lot of bad in my life, especially the last three years, a lot of difficulty in my life, and I have wanted this for so long that it almost feels like it’s not real.”

“How do we look like a fool for loving? I understand, but also, if something goes wrong, you are almost always better off for the love you shared,” one person commented on Mia’s video.

“My BF whispered into the back of my head as we fell asleep one night that he loved me, and I whispered it back, and it’s one of my favorite memories,” another person remarked.

“This is exactly how my husband and I said I love you for the first time. We’ve been married for almost 15 years,” someone else said.

@madmnc It’s scary to share the joy, for fear of being mocked or having something minimized but I believe we don’t do it enough so i’m walking into that fear and sharing anyway ?? thanks for being happy with me, means more than i can say ?? #latebloomer #firstrelationship #datingover40 #datingagain ? original sound – Madmnc