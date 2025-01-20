The Guy Who Got Her Pregnant As A Teen Is Trying To Convince Everyone She’s A Monster For Denying Him The Opportunity To Be A Dad

Back when this 32-year-old woman was 16, she gave birth to a son. Her boyfriend, Mike, at the time, ghosted her as soon as he learned about her pregnancy, and his family followed suit.

They all said that he would be a star in college and the baby couldn’t jeopardize his future. As for her own mom and dad, they told her that she could handle her pregnancy on her terms.

She thought a lot about it, and he made the decision to give her son up for adoption. Luckily, her mom and dad knew a lovely couple who was hoping to adopt.

“We met, and I just knew they were the right people,” she explained. “This [turned] from a teen mistake to an almost surrogacy. I started [homeschooling] to finish my education and to have rest.”

The couple gave her a tremendous amount of support and were there with her every step of the way. They paid for her medical bills, and the mom happened to be a teacher, so she got her prepped and ready to go to college.

The couple was there when she gave birth, and they were the first ones to hold the baby. And she has gone on to be called her son’s “special aunt,” so she does see him on occasion.

Her son is no longer a child; he’s 16 himself – the same age that she was when she had him. Her son knows she’s his biological mom, but he considers his mom to be the amazing woman who adopted him.

“The only change is now he knows who to call if he needs a kidney. His sense of humor is like mine, go figure,” she added.

“We talk maybe once in a blue moon, which, in all honesty, is the best. He’s happy, and I don’t regret giving him up to have a happy life.”

She ended up getting married to her 44-year-old husband, Aaron, six years ago. Aaron has a 40-year-old ex-wife named Bella, and they share two kids together: a 19-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Back when she started dating Aaron, he said Bella was always going to be in his life, and he needed his kids to like her. She was honest with Aaron and Bella about having her son as a teenager and adopting him out.

She gets along great with Aaron’s kids, and although her stepdaughter is closer to Bella than her, they still hang out like friends.

As for her stepson, he’s extremely attached to her and refers to her as his second mom. He even requests that she attend all of his special events.

“Bella and I? We’re best friends. I know people have complicated relationships with their partner’s exes, but we always show respect to each other,” she said.

“I never tried to take her place. I know Aaron and her shared something special long before I was in the picture. That’s their history. And I am a stepmom, not a mom. Her place in the kids’ life is not up for competition.”

Now that you understand the dynamics of her life let’s jump into how she ran into Mike, the guy who got her pregnant as a teen and promptly ditched her.

Her stepson had to go to the doctor for something that required anesthesia, though it wasn’t anything to be worried about.

Bella and Aaron were unable to get off of work, which isn’t unusual given their careers, so she offered to take her stepson that day.

One of her stepson’s doctors happened to be Mike, whom she didn’t even recognize. Mike’s first and last names are super commonplace, and she hasn’t seen him in sixteen years.

“After my stepson was done, he was a bit out of it as expected. I was setting him up in the car and making sure he was comfortable when Mike came over,” she went on to say.

“He told me he had been thinking about me and our ‘son’ for so long, and he was glad our boy was okay. It really took me a few minutes for my brain to click on what was going on, and he kept on rambling about apologies and how he wasn’t ready to be a father. Blah blah blah.”

“Eventually, I just sigh, and loudly said: “This is not the baby I was pregnant with. I gave him up for adoption after I gave birth. I am a stepmother.” My loopy stepson chimed in with: “Other mom!” I had to hold back a smirk, to be honest.”

Mike was so shocked he fell silent, which gave her the opportunity to fill him in on the highlights. She let Mike know she adopted out their son and went on to marry Aaron, gaining two stepchildren.

She made it clear she is a happily married woman and wants nothing to do with Mike. She threw in there that she’s unwilling to give him the contact information for the family who adopted their son since he missed the mark by sixteen years.

She climbed into her car and then drove off, figuring that would be the last time she would see or hear from Mike. But no, she was sadly wrong.

“Since then, Mike found me [on] social media and has been painting this sob story about me denying him a chance to be a father,” she said.

“How I was a poor mother that threw away her child to raise someone else’s children. I’m basically the she-devil, apparently. Most of our former classmates [who] saw the post reminded him that he LEFT me. Some of his [high school] friends even pointed out he laughed about leaving me pregnant. I didn’t know that part.”

“A few of his relatives have reached out to bash me about taking Mike’s chance to be a father. That it made me a ‘poor Christian’. I’m not. I’m Jewish, to begin with. A few friends did tell me it was a [mean] move to give the baby up without telling Mike.”

She doesn’t think that what she did was wrong, but she’s curious if you do. What do you think?

