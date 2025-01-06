This Baked Salmon With Goat Cheese And Sun Dried Tomatoes Is A Deliciously Healthy Recipe That You Won’t Dread Eating

  |  
Jan 6, 2025
TikTok - @ashley.paiige

Healthy eating should be enjoyed, not endured. Unfortunately, too many people think that healthy food consists of an unseasoned grilled protein and plain steamed vegetables. If you’re eating that every day, it wouldn’t be a surprise if you quickly become bored with food.

Here’s a new and delicious way to make one of your favorite proteins: salmon! This will revive your interest in healthy eating in no time.

TikToker Ashley Paige (@ashley.paiige) is sharing her recipe for salmon made with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Whenever her friends visit, they always request this dish, and soon, so will yours! So, let’s get into the recipe.

Start by dicing up one shallot and sautéing until it’s golden brown. Next, add two cups of spinach and let it cook until it looks wilted.

In a bowl, add four ounces of goat cheese, along with the spinach and shallot mixture. Then, add a quarter of a cup of sun-dried tomatoes. Mix until everything has been evenly combined.

Place two salmon fillets into a baking dish and use a knife to make a little slit in the middle of each fillet. Stuff the goat cheese mixture into the cavities you created.

Once the holes have been filled, coat the salmon with the rest of the mixture. Bake the salmon at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about twenty minutes.

In the meantime, prepare your side dishes to complete the meal. Ashley whipped up some mashed cauliflower and roasted asparagus.

TikTok – @ashley.paiige

For meals with fish, she prefers mashed cauliflower over potatoes because it’s much lighter and doesn’t make your stomach feel too full. Plus, it takes less time to prepare than mashed potatoes!

To make the mashed cauliflower, chop up two large heads of cauliflower. Once you have brought a pot of water to a boil, add the chopped cauliflower. Allow it to cook for eight to ten minutes until it’s tender.

In a pan, sauté a clove of garlic in two to three tablespoons of butter. Drain the cauliflower when it’s done cooking. Then, blend everything together in a food processor with a few tablespoons of milk to ensure that the purée is creamy enough.

Spoon the mashed cauliflower on a plate and top it with your goat cheese salmon, and roasted asparagus!

@ashley.paiige

