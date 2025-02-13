A Single Dad Freaked Out On Her When She Said She’s Not Interested In Dating Him Because Of His Kids

Not so very long ago, this 19-year-old girl went on a date with a 25-year-old guy named Ben, whom her friends introduced her to.

She thought that Ben was sweet, but then she learned that he’s a single dad to two boys – a seven-year-old and a two-year-old.

If you do the math, Ben had his firstborn when he was only 18, and his baby mama was a year older than him at the time.

Although she’s young herself, she is aware that dating a man with kids just isn’t for her. So, that’s why she’s not romantically interested in Ben.

“There was nothing wrong with him as a person, but I just couldn’t see myself in that situation long-term,” she explained.

“I’m not particularly a fan of kids. If I have my own someday, we’ll see, but that’s not happening anytime soon. However, I don’t think I could handle being a stepmother.”

“After our first date, he messaged me saying he really liked me and wanted to see me again. I politely told him I didn’t think it would work out. That’s when he started pressuring me for a reason.”

Ben demanded to know why, and he mentioned they really got along nicely on their date and had a lot of commonalities.

Ben admitted he could not get why she was declining to date him. She did make an honest effort to get out of giving Ben an exact reason, but after he continued to press her, she confessed that it’s because of his kids.

Ben freaked out on her and said that he figured a younger girl would want a man with more experience before accusing her of judging him.

He insisted that he was a victim and that he had been baby-trapped into having his kids before throwing in there that he hardly ever sees his kids, so he can’t picture them being a problem for her.

There was no doubt in her mind by then that she wanted nothing to do with Ben, so she quit responding to his messages.

He turned around and filled their mutual friends in on how she’s not interested in being with him, and they’re not happy with her.

“They said I was being judgmental [and that] nobody these days cares about how many baby mamas someone has or about being a stepmom,” she continued. “I told them I just don’t see myself in that position.”

Her friends feel she owes Ben an apology. She doesn’t understand why Ben’s entitled to one, but she’s curious if you think she should say sorry.

What do you think?

