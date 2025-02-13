He Cried After His Stepdaughter Slipped Up And Called Him Her Dad

Before this man met his wife, she was sadly stuck in an abusive relationship. His wife and her then-husband adopted a girl, and he’s convinced this was something his wife’s previous husband did as a way of keeping her stuck in their marriage.

After his wife left her ex, she felt terribly guilty, as that meant her daughter no longer had a dad, and she had already lost her first set of parents.

They’ve all gone to therapy as a family, which has been helpful, but there are no problems among him, his wife, and his stepdaughter.

His stepdaughter is currently 16, and he thinks they get along great. His stepdaughter is bright, sweet, and respectful. She’s full of love, too, despite experiencing a difficult life.

“I knew that given her early childhood and the representation she did have of what a father figure was like, she likely wouldn’t be that close to me,” he explained.

“I just wanted her to feel comfortable and safe, so I let her set the tone for how things are between the two of us.”

“I never tried to make myself her dad. She said she didn’t want or need one, and I respected that completely. I assumed I’d always just be the guy her mom was married to [who] hung out with her sometimes, but since my wife and I have had our son, it’s been a little different.”

His son and his stepdaughter are extremely close, which he gets a kick out of since he has no clue what a teen and a toddler have to chat about, but they’re constantly talking away.

His stepdaughter brings his son with her wherever she goes, and his son is so happy to be able to spend so much quality time with her.

He took the kids to the park recently when his wife was out hanging with her friends. The kids were playing with a ball that got lodged up in a tree.

His stepdaughter is terrified of heights, but she faced her fears and began going up the tree to get their ball back. She got worried on the way down, and he stood there under the tree, promising to help her.

“Before she started to climb down, she looked at me and said, “Dad, promise you won’t let me fall,” he continued.

“I promised and got her back on the ground in one piece. She didn’t say anything about calling me dad. She still hasn’t. I’m a grown man, but I cried like a baby once the kids were upstairs.”

“I haven’t mentioned it to my wife yet because I’m not sure if she meant to call me that or if it was just a slip-up. Whatever the reason behind it was, I just really hope that I’ve been the kind of dad that she always deserved.”

