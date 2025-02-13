She’s Worried She Has To End Her Engagement After Finding Out That Her Fiancé’s Secretly Rich

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old woman just found out that her 38-year-old fiancé lied to her about being rich. Now she understands why he would never show her his bank statements because he clearly wanted to keep his money hidden from her.

As soon as they did get engaged, her fiancé’s mom and dad instantly were unhappy. Then, his dad began to make threats about selling the house her fiancé was living in.

“I worried myself sick thinking he’d be on the streets any moment, and it was all my fault for saying yes,” she explained.

“Something didn’t feel right, though, as he didn’t seem as stressed as I was, and I realized he had always dodged when the topic of his bank account came up.”

“Then, when I confronted him, he finally admitted he’s had over 20x what it costs to just get his own place tucked away all along.”

She’s spent the last six months of their relationship supporting her fiancé whenever he told her that his family was screaming at him over various things.

Meanwhile, her fiancé could have easily moved out of the house, yet he chose to keep living in such an awful environment.

She is so upset to find out that her fiancé’s quite rich, as she was married once before. That relationship tanked after she learned that her ex-husband was hiding women and money from her.

So you can see why this is such a sensitive subject. Her fiancé is aware of why her first marriage ended in a divorce, and he still chose to keep his cash a secret from her.

“From the beginning, I was VERY clear about not wanting to ever be forced to make important life decisions without knowing all the information. We discussed that multiple times yet still he hid his finances,” she added.

“I feel so betrayed like he made me live a lie all this time like he was testing me or something? Would I be wrong to walk away?”

“I really loved him, and we had so much in common, but now I’m afraid about how much of it was all a lie. I don’t think he would’ve come clean without the confrontation. For now, I’ve asked for space and to go back to just being his girlfriend, but I feel like this is too egregious.”

She’s left wondering if she should just walk away or if she’s overreacting due to baggage from her past.

What do you think?

