He Felt Like Someone Was Watching Him One Night At A Boat Ramp, And Later Found Out A Serial Killer’s Victim Was Found There

This man works night shifts, so when he has off, he enjoys going for a drive or hitting the gym. A week ago, he happened across a deserted road with a boat ramp at the end of it.

It was a private area in the countryside, and there were train tracks that went across the road as he made his way down to the water.

He’s gone there a couple of times during daylight hours, and he was there in the dark, hoping it would make a nice place to look at the stars.

“Now, I’m more of a logical, skeptical person when it comes to the paranormal. I love reading spooky stories, and I love watching true crime,” he explained.

“I’ve always said that I need a genuine encounter with something supernatural that defies logic to convince me. Being at this boat ramp definitely did.”

“I had no reason to believe anybody else was there. While it is so secluded that no lights are on in the park, I felt something was there. I didn’t feel alone.”

Thirty seconds later, he got out of there, as he was too creeped out. Since he’s fascinated by true crime, he is aware that a serial killer by the name of Bernard Giles was active where he lives in Florida in 1973.

He never knew the details of Bernard’s victims or the locations they were found in. He only knew they had been discovered in orange groves.

A few nights ago, he did a bit of investigating and uncovered some information that said Bernard’s third victim had been found at the railroad crossing of the creepy road he was at last week.

“Instantly, chills ran through my entire body, and I’ve been sobbing for no reason since then. Even now, as I’m writing this,” he said.

“Granted, the remains are long gone, as they were found in 1973. The killer is behind bars. Whatever I felt there that night, it was horrifying. And that was before I knew of its relevance to that case from back then. It’s to the point now that I will NEVER go back there at night.”

“I did not like the energy I felt there that night. I’ve told of this location to a friend of mine who is a paranormal investigator, and they said it’s possible, given my reaction to the location, that it may be haunted by the spirit of his victim.”

He’s left wondering if you’ve ever experienced something similar after visiting a location tied to a morbid history.

Have you?

