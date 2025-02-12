He Had A Creepy Experience Delivering Pizzas To A Boarded Up House

Mikiehl Design - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Several years ago, this man had a job delivering pizzas in Dallas/Fort Worth. One night, an order came in to have a few pies delivered to a neighborhood that he knew of, but the house in question wasn’t one he had previously stopped by.

A teen girl took that order, and she felt uncomfortable – the man on the other end of the line was acting strange and appeared to be breathless as he spoke to her.

Since the teen girl was so shaken up, everyone thought it would be best for him to take the order to the house instead of one of the girls.

“Other than that, it was like any typical order. I got the pizzas out of the oven, put them in the bag, and headed that way,” he explained.

“It took me a few to find the house and it looked like all the lights were off. Yet, that’s no big deal. I was used to people not leaving any lights on (yes, that is a dig at those not turning their porch light on, LOL).”

“I pull into the driveway of this unassuming bungalow. The front yard is fenced in and in need of a good trimming.”

The vibes felt off to him, and he started to get an eerie feeling about the house. He pulled open the glass-coated screen door, and he could clearly hear from inside the house a furious man demanding to know why someone was doing something to him.

He couldn’t hear all of the words, but he knocked and entered. Then, the house fell quiet. He shouted out that he had pizza, and a cabinet door slammed before everything fell into silence once more.

He headed back out to his car, picked up his phone, and dialed the number the man had called from to place the order.

Mikiehl Design – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

“It just rang off the hook. Putting the pizza back in the car, I walked to the back door to try and knock on it, but it was boarded up!” he exclaimed.

“By this time, I get a feeling of dread like I am not supposed to be there. I swore I heard a voice say, “Get out!”

“I make my way back to the car, and a lady walking by on the road stopped me and asked what I was doing. I sort of laughed and told her I was trying to deliver a pizza to this house. I pointed to my car so she could see the sign on top of my car.”

She candidly told him that nobody had lived inside that house for quite awhile after the murder/suicide that occurred.

Figuring that the man who ordered the pizzas may have given them the wrong address, he double-checked the ticket to see what the name was.

There was no name, just the initials JJD. He asked the lady if she knew of any neighbors with those initials, and she came close to fainting.

She stated that those initials were of the man who murdered his wife in the haunted house he was trying to deliver pizzas to.

“I told her I had heard someone yelling inside when I pulled up. She said he was always yelling at her, and the cops had shown up a few times in the past,” he continued.

“She said there had been a petition by the neighbors to have the house demolished, but the house is sitting in probate.”

“This isn’t the first time I’ve heard of spirits interacting with technology, and guess it won’t be the last.”

How creepy is that?

