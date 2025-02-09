Her Best Friend Admitted She Hates Fat People, So She Canceled Their Vacation Since She’s A Bigger Girl

For the last 25 years, this 42-year-old woman has been best friends with 40-year-old Courtney. They no longer live close to one another, as she’s on the East Coast while Courtney is on the West Coast, but they still meet up six times a year.

They also make sure to FaceTime or chat on a daily basis. Courtney is honestly more like a sister to her than a friend at this rate, as Courtney knows all of her craziest secrets and has been there for her in the worst moments of her life.

She always thought she knew Courtney inside and out, too, but that all changed a week ago when they met up in Los Angeles to have dinner together.

“The discussion turned to her job (she is a vet tech), and she brought up a coworker of hers and mentioned that “she is so overweight that she cannot walk up a flight upstairs and that it is painful to watch her walk and that she should just go on disability,” she explained.

“Her frankness shocked me so I responded by saying she was being judgmental. I myself fall within the BMI of being obese. She has seen me struggle with my weight for the past ten years.”

“Medications and a stressful lifestyle made me gain about 40 lbs in one year. I try hard to lose weight, but the scale never seems to move. She is about 5’4” and 100 lbs. I would consider her to be underweight, and when I am around her, she eats very little food.”

Courtney didn’t stop there when she pointed out how mean she was being. Instead, Courtney kept on going on her rant about how much she hates fat people.

She sat there wordlessly at the other end of the table, waiting to see when Courtney would quit. Courtney blurted out that she feels furious when fat people have the audacity to sit beside her on flights.

Courtney snapped that she has zero respect for fatties since they are all lazy people with terrible habits that cause them to be overweight.

Courtney even brought up one of their other best friends and how awful this girl now looks, even though she just had a baby.

“In addition, she recalled a vacation we went on last year and said that “she had never seen me eat so much.” We had just snowboarded for 7 hours. Sorry for eating pasta AND a salad. Jeez,” she added.

“I finally interject and tell her I find her words to be really offensive because I am overweight. She then panics and starts rambling and saying things like, “Well, you can’t say that you’re fat because you wear clothes that actually fit you, and actually, I showed my coworkers photos of you and asked them if you looked overweight, and they all said no!”

“At this point, smoke was coming out of my ears because I was equally in shock, confused, and completely mortified that my body had been subject to scrutiny by strangers. I was floored. I asked for a to-go box for my sushi and said that I had an emergency at my hotel and basically ran out of the restaurant.”

Now, she and Courtney weren’t drinking, so this was Courtney at a peak moment of honesty. After she flew back to the East Coast, she kept replaying Courtney’s remarks over and over again.

She’s a woman with tough skin. However, Courtney’s words cut deep, and she was so upset about what her best friend had to say.

She and Courtney are supposed to go on vacation in a week to Mammoth, and this is an annual trip that they take together.

“We usually snowboard all day, stop for lunch, and then eat dinner. Sometimes, we’ll go out for a big breakfast,” she said.

“Not sure if this is relevant, but I pay for everything (accommodations, food, lift tickets, etc.) as I make significantly more money than her. I grew up very poor and, in my late 30s, started a business from nothing, which has unexpectedly become lucrative, and I love to share my wealth with friends and family. I have paid for more than 6 vacations for her.”

“The more I thought about the upcoming trip, the more I became increasingly anxious about the situations I would face knowing her stance of fat people, and I realized I would feel self-conscious eating in front of her.”

She thought it would be best to share her feelings with Courtney via text, and Courtney offered up a half-hearted apology.

Courtney’s apology was more like her defense for why it’s alright for her to hate fat people as opposed to a real apology.

Courtney then asked if they were still going on vacation, and she admitted she would like some time apart from her due to how upset she still feels.

She suggested that they might be able to rebook their trip in another month. Courtney shot back by telling her that it’s her fault for viewing her as someone full of judgment and hate.

She knows she did the right thing, calling off their vacation, but her mom thinks she’s insane for doing this to Courtney.

Her mom feels that all super skinny girls view everyone else as big, so she’s busy justifying Courtney’s behavior.

A friend she shares with Courtney has said she needs to get over what Courtney said at dinner since Courtney doesn’t have the ability to filter her thoughts before they come out of her mouth.

“We are grown women. If she has the emotional maturity of a 15-year-old, then I am baffled,” she continued.

“Am I insane, or is this decision to cancel hasty? I didn’t drop her completely as a friend, I just simply do not want to see her right now.”

