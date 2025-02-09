She And Her Little Sister Had Experiences With A Creepy Figure Impersonating Their Mom

Tiff, who goes by @tif_fannny on TikTok, grew up in the Appalachian Mountains, which we all know as an area well known to be haunted.

Tiff’s parents were teens when they had her, so she lived with her grandparents as a kid, and Tiff’s parents lived right next door to them in a trailer.

The bedroom Tiff had when she spent time with her parents was literally a closet that was maybe 7 feet by 10 feet. In Tiff’s bedroom, she had a little twin bed, a nook with a bookcase, and a nightlight.

Tiff was a total tomboy, but her loved ones affectionately called her “Girly,” but not her mom. Her mom just called her by her name.

One night, when Tiff was about five-years-old and staying at her mom and dad’s house, she heard her mom from outside the hallway whispering to her, “Girly.”

It woke Tiff up, but she could not see her mom, and her mom didn’t enter her room. The whispering continued, and Tiff was wide awake by then.

“My mother stands in front of my doorway, and it’s not my mother, okay? My “mother” has holes for eyes, okay, and it’s her face, but her jaw is way open, and there’s no teeth in there,” Tiff explained in her video.

“My mother’s kind of big, like she’s always been kind of heavy, okay, and it has on her nightgown, the nightgown she had on, and I remember it because she had this nightgown for years, it was like a medium colored blue, and it had little stars and moons all over it.”

“…This thing had my mother’s nightgown on, had her big upper body, we all have, you know, the bat wings, so bigger upper body, but this thing had…grotesquely skinny legs.”

Tiff’s mom doesn’t look like that at all, and she was so scared by whatever it was impersonating her mom.

Finally, the thing went away. She could hear this thing walk exactly like her mom did back down the hall and into their living room. Tiff started screaming for her mom, and her mom came rushing into her room.

Tiff was crying by the time her mom got to her, and Tiff did her best to recount what happened to her mom. Her mom was 19 back then and was so thoroughly freaked out that she grabbed Tiff’s baseball bat and climbed into bed with her. Tiff’s mom slept in her bedroom for the remainder of the night.

Thirteen years later, Tiff’s baby sister, who is eleven years younger than she is, had an encounter with whatever it was Tiff saw as a kid.

When Tiff’s sister saw it, she was seven and lived in an entirely separate home, though it was located on the same street as the home Tiff’s parents lived in when she was little.

“She wakes up…and laying in the bed with her is essentially the same thing I saw – it looked like our mother, had two holes [for eyes], and almost like our mother’s face, but it was not our mother,” Tiff said.

“So my sister’s like freaking out, backing off the bed, crying for her dad to come because the thing that’s not our mother’s on the bed with her, and then she said it’s like it goes away…and it’s gone.”

When Tiff’s little sister told her that horrifying story, Tiff was shocked since Tiff never mentioned to her little sister seeing that thing all those years ago.

Tiff and her sister were so creeped out because, again, the encounters happened a decade apart in two different homes.

And Tiff thinks she has gotten to the bottom of what exactly this thing is.

“I think our mom essentially just has such negative energy attached to her that that’s just the manifestation of the negative energy that’s attached to her, and we’ve seen it,” Tiff concluded.

