Her Boyfriend Dumped Her Over Her Frizzy Hair, But Now That She’s Fixed It, He Wants Her Back

nizas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 20-year-old girl and her 24-year-old boyfriend spent two years together before he dumped her over her frizzy hair, of all things.

Since childhood, she’s had a hard time with her hair, which has always been incredibly dry and wiry. Throughout her time spent with her boyfriend, she had picked up a hair serum that she felt made her hair look the best it ever had.

Then, one day, her boyfriend invited her out to the movies, which disappointed her as he insisted on a horror flick even though he was aware that she hated them.

“Anyways, I spent like an hour before we went out getting ready; I put together a nice outfit, did my full hair routine and makeup routine, and put EFFORT into making sure I looked good,” she explained.

“So then tell me why after the movie, when I’m getting out of the car, he turns to me and just casually says, “You kinda look like Beetlejuice [right now].” Like [what do] you mean I look like Beetlejuice?”

“And then he just kept giggling, so I slammed the door and walked away, and I think he realized he made a mistake because he FaceTimed [me] and said it was just a joke about how our hair was similar and that my face was really pretty like that makes it any better.”

They got into an enormous argument, and he dumped her over the phone!

She had an incredibly tough time after her boyfriend ended their relationship, and she resolved to finally fix her hair.

It’s not that she was doing it for him, it was something she wanted to do for herself. She looked around and found an app to help her get to the bottom of ending her bad hair days once and for all.

She took the advice on the app, and now her hair looks incredible. It’s been this way for the last four months, and she’s proud of her new look.

She recently ran into her now ex-boyfriend at a party, and he was so amazed that he told her she looked like an entirely different woman. Since the party, he’s been texting her and pleading for her to take him back and give him a second shot.

“Honestly, I feel conflicted. Do I take him back? IDK, maybe I was overreacting the first time arguing over such a small comment, but also, I know he wouldn’t be trying to talk to me again if it wasn’t for me fixing my hair,” she concluded.

What do you think? Does he deserve another chance with her?

