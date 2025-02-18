Her Boyfriend Made Her Cry After She Danced With The Best Man While At Her Sister’s Wedding

  |  
Feb 18, 2025
Follow Us
Groom, best man and wedding portrait outdoor with smile and happiness in nature. Happy men together in garden for formal celebration event with elegant clothes, suit and friends on green background.
Tinashe N/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

In October, this 23-year-old girl’s 36-year-old sister got married, and she was her Maid of Honor. She did get a plus one at the wedding, so she invited her boyfriend to come with her, and they had been together for a bit more than one year by then.

Also worth noting: she and her boyfriend had never encountered any sort of problems in their relationship before her sister’s big day.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, she discussed with her boyfriend that she would have to walk down the aisle and dance with the Best Man if her sister asked her to.

He got that being the Maid of Honor came with certain expectations and that there would be nothing romantic about her having to interact with the Best Man.

She did walk down the aisle with the Best Man at the wedding, and her boyfriend was fine with it all. When dinner was over, the DJ announced the wedding party, and they all began dancing.

The Best Man asked her if he could spin her around and do a little dip, and she said sure, as again, they were only being friendly and having a good time.

The DJ then said all the guests should join in the fun on the dance floor, and her boyfriend came rushing up to her, obviously angry.

“In front of my family, he begins to confront me and explain how disappointed in me he is and how I totally crossed a line letting that happen,” she explained.

“I was very confused because when I brought this topic up with him before, he seemed okay with everything. He kept telling me how I should’ve known better and making me feel so guilty I ended up crying in the bathroom.”

Groom, best man and wedding portrait outdoor with smile and happiness in nature. Happy men together in garden for formal celebration event with elegant clothes, suit and friends on green background.
Tinashe N/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“The best man is 40, his wife was also in attendance, and they have two kids, so there is quite literally no threat. Also, does my boyfriend not trust me enough to know I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship?”

She spoke to the wife of the Best Man, worried that she did do something inappropriate, but this woman reassured her that she had nothing to say sorry for.

It has since been several months post-wedding, and all of her loved ones believe her boyfriend gave off red flags over how he acted.

Not only that, he continues to bring up how she danced with the Best Man, although he swears he’s put it in the past.

“I understand it may have made him uncomfortable, but I don’t think I did anything inherently wrong. Thoughts?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

Read This Next

This Teen Was Reported Missing Decades After She Actually Disappeared

This Teen Was Reported Missing Decades After She Actually Disappeared

By Chip Chick

He Left For A Routine Walk In 2002 But Missed Curfew, Never Made It Home, And Has Remained Missing Ever Since

He Left For A Routine Walk In 2002 But Missed Curfew, Never Made It Home, And Has Remained Missing Ever Since

By Chip Chick

She Was Murdered In Her Vacation Home And It Seems Her Killer Was No Stranger

She Was Murdered In Her Vacation Home And It Seems Her Killer Was No Stranger

By Chip Chick

Her Fitbit Exposed Her Husband For Killing Her To Cover Up Getting His Mistress Pregnant, But He Still Maintains An Intruder Did It

Her Fitbit Exposed Her Husband For Killing Her To Cover Up Getting His Mistress Pregnant, But He Still Maintains An Intruder Did It

By Chip Chick

Shattered family of 8-year-old killed in dog attack retain high-powered law firm

Shattered family of 8-year-old killed in dog attack retain high-powered law firm

By St. Johns Citizen

Remains of all 67 victims of the deadly plane and chopper collision near DC have been recovered

Remains of all 67 victims of the deadly plane and chopper collision near DC have been recovered

By TheGrio