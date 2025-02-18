Her Boyfriend Made Her Cry After She Danced With The Best Man While At Her Sister’s Wedding

In October, this 23-year-old girl’s 36-year-old sister got married, and she was her Maid of Honor. She did get a plus one at the wedding, so she invited her boyfriend to come with her, and they had been together for a bit more than one year by then.

Also worth noting: she and her boyfriend had never encountered any sort of problems in their relationship before her sister’s big day.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, she discussed with her boyfriend that she would have to walk down the aisle and dance with the Best Man if her sister asked her to.

He got that being the Maid of Honor came with certain expectations and that there would be nothing romantic about her having to interact with the Best Man.

She did walk down the aisle with the Best Man at the wedding, and her boyfriend was fine with it all. When dinner was over, the DJ announced the wedding party, and they all began dancing.

The Best Man asked her if he could spin her around and do a little dip, and she said sure, as again, they were only being friendly and having a good time.

The DJ then said all the guests should join in the fun on the dance floor, and her boyfriend came rushing up to her, obviously angry.

“In front of my family, he begins to confront me and explain how disappointed in me he is and how I totally crossed a line letting that happen,” she explained.

“I was very confused because when I brought this topic up with him before, he seemed okay with everything. He kept telling me how I should’ve known better and making me feel so guilty I ended up crying in the bathroom.”

“The best man is 40, his wife was also in attendance, and they have two kids, so there is quite literally no threat. Also, does my boyfriend not trust me enough to know I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship?”

She spoke to the wife of the Best Man, worried that she did do something inappropriate, but this woman reassured her that she had nothing to say sorry for.

It has since been several months post-wedding, and all of her loved ones believe her boyfriend gave off red flags over how he acted.

Not only that, he continues to bring up how she danced with the Best Man, although he swears he’s put it in the past.

“I understand it may have made him uncomfortable, but I don’t think I did anything inherently wrong. Thoughts?” she wondered.

