Her Husband’s Still Attempting To Reach Out To His Affair Partner, And She’s Worried He Will Never Let This Woman Go

Eighteen months ago, this 43-year-old woman found out that her 45-year-old husband cheated on her with his best friend, and she pleaded with him to stay in their marriage.

They have two young kids together, which certainly helped to sway her husband to pick her over his affair partner, but he did want to leave her.

She was able to convince her husband that their relationship, which had lasted two decades, and their kids were worth working on their marriage for.

They attended marriage counseling, and they also communicated in a more open way in an effort to improve their bond.

Her husband also stopped speaking to his affair partner, though he did consistently look her up online to check in on her.

“About 3 months ago, he had contact with the woman he cheated [with]; she was well known to us as he had known her for [a long time]. She was close to our children also, and occasionally, they still ask after her,” she explained.

“He suggested to her that if she reached out to me and made some amends that perhaps we could all be friends again, [but] she said no.”

A week ago, her husband reached out to his affair partner’s family member, as someone he works with was looking for a consultant in an area in which his affair partner excels.

He asked his affair partner’s family member if they could send along her information to him or if it would be alright for him to reach out on his own.

This person ended up blocking her husband without responding. So, her husband reached out to them a different way and promptly got blocked for a second time.

“I did discover this as recently he’s not been himself, so I looked through his phone and discovered he had tried to make contact,” she said.

“I confronted him, and he said his actions were just to help out a friend at work. He can’t admit that he’s making contact just so he can speak to her.”

“Will he ever be able to move on from this?”

