She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Being A Man Child, But Her Entire Family Thinks She’s Mean And Should Take Him Back

tostphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A man-child is exactly what it sounds like: a man who acts more like a child than anything else and refuses to grow up and enter the world of adulting.

This 25-year-old woman spent the last three years dating 32-year-old Jake. When she met him, he won her over with his charm, his sense of humor, and his ability to dream big.

Jake told her all about how he wanted to launch his own company, be successful, and make enough money to travel all over the world.

“I believed in him. I supported him. I was ready to build a future together. But over time, I realized that’s all they were—dreams,” she explained.

“Jake never actually worked toward anything. He hopped from job to job, quitting whenever things got “too stressful” or “didn’t feel right.” Meanwhile, I was working full time, paying most of our rent, utilities, groceries—basically carrying the entire relationship financially and emotionally.”

“I tried everything to encourage him. I suggested trade schools, side hustles, even just sticking with one job long enough to move up. But every conversation ended with “I just need time,” “The right opportunity will come,” or “You just don’t get it.” And it wasn’t just about money. Our apartment was always a mess because he refused to do basic chores.”

Jake wouldn’t do the dishes, and they would add up into a mountainous pile. She would beg Jake to do laundry, but he left it all for her to do.

If she cooked them meals, Jake would dig into some cereal or order himself some takeout instead. While Jake never had time to do chores around their house, he had plenty of time to play video games, go on YouTube, or hang out with his friends.

When she landed a promotion at work, she excitedly told Jake, expecting him to be supportive. But no, Jake hardly pulled his eyes away from his phone to discuss such a major milestone with her and said it “must be nice to have things handed to you.”

tostphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Oh, and then Jake asked her to get him some food since he was starving. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

She realized she could not keep dating Jake. He was a mess, he wasn’t supportive – he wasn’t the man she wanted.

“I needed a partner, not a man-child. He accused me of “abandoning him when he needed me the most” and said I was “obsessed with money and status,” she added.

“The guilt-tripping almost worked—until he took it a step further. As I was packing my things, Jake lost it. He went from begging me to stay to full-blown rage, saying if I left, I’d regret it.”

“He got in my face and said, “If you walk out that door, don’t be surprised if something bad happens to you.” I don’t know if he meant it as a threat or just a desperate attempt to scare me, but in that moment, I knew I had to go.”

The following day, she moved right out of their home. When she filled her family members in, they all sided with Jake and not her!

Jake started calling her mom, dad, and siblings, acting like he was the victim and like she shattered his heart into a million little pieces.

Her mom insisted that relationships are a ton of hard work, and she should have shown Jake more patience than she did.

Her dad, who is Jake’s #1 fan, accused her of acting mean, and he backed up Jake by saying that “a man’s pride takes longer to develop.”

Her sister weighed in, saying she was being overdramatic and that Jake is deserving of a second chance, since he can see what he’s missing out on now.

“My brother says “that I’m never going to find someone better.” I told them about the threat, but they brushed it off as “just words,” said in the heat of the moment,” she continued.

“My dad even said, “If he really meant it, would he be crying to us about you?” But I know if I go back, nothing will change. He’ll just think he can manipulate me into staying every time I try to leave.”

“So now, not only is Jake playing the victim, but my family is making me second guess myself. So, [am I the jerk] for standing my ground and refusing to go back?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski