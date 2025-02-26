Her Friend’s Demanding That She Pay The Reservation Fee After She Failed To Show Up To Her Restaurant Party

Denis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman made a new friend not that long ago, and over the weekend, her friend had her birthday party at a restaurant.

Three weeks before the party, her friend extended an invitation to her and her husband via a group chat. Her husband was not added to that chat, so he figured he was not invited to come along.

Her husband was busy anyway, so he couldn’t have made it. Several days later, she saw her friend, and that was when she was told her husband had been included in the invite. She did admit that her husband would be unable to go due to his previous plans.

“The day before the party, she sent a message in the group chat saying we would meet at a restaurant at a certain time, and after dinner, we would hang out elsewhere,” she explained.

“I then messaged her separately to let her know I wouldn’t be able to make it for dinner but could attend the after-party, as I’d be spending time with my mother, whose own mother had just passed away.”

Her friend got back to her, saying she understood and it was not an issue, before forwarding her the address of the after-party.

Sadly, on the day of her friend’s birthday, she ended up not being able to make it to the restaurant or the after-party.

She profusely apologized on the day of her friend’s birthday and filled her in on what was happening to prevent her attendance.

“A few days later, she texted me saying that her friend had made a reservation for dinner and paid in advance per person, and now we owed her our portion for the reservation,” she added.

Denis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This was confusing to me because she never mentioned anything about a reservation fee or that someone was covering it in advance.”

“Additionally, my husband never confirmed he would be attending, so I didn’t feel it was appropriate to pay for both of us.”

If she had been made aware of this information, she would have happily paid her friend. Since her friend kept this from her, she feels it’s not fair for her friend to expect her to hand over money for her spot.

She’s afraid of causing problems, as she does not want to lose her friend, but she has no clue what to do. She’s left wondering if she should just pay to keep the peace.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski