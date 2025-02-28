Her Husband Landed Them In $600,000 Of Debt Due To Bad Investments

Yesterday, this 32-year-old woman was shocked when her 35-year-old husband revealed to her that all of their money is now gone. Additionally, he borrowed more money from his loved ones and promptly lost that as well.

He’s landed them $600,000 in debt due to all his bad investments, and this is all money he borrowed from his family members and friends over the last several years.

She honestly had no idea that this is what her husband was up to, as she completely thought he was managing their money in a smart way.

“I’m so heartbroken. I feel lost and helpless. I felt like I should have seen this coming. I felt like I dreamt about this very day since I knew he was investing and trading,” she explained.

“I feel so stupid. I know it was my own fault for wholeheartedly trusting him and believing that he knew what he was doing [because] he was always good at what he did.”

“I’ve been a SAHM and I trusted him with our finances. He occasionally assured me that everything was ok which he lied [about].”

She doesn’t feel like walking away from her husband is an option, mainly due to their child, whom they had after encountering a lot of loss and undergoing IVF.

Her husband is a wonderful dad, and she’s not convinced that she can raise their child all alone as a single mom.

She can no longer trust her husband, yet she’s not positive their marriage will ever be able to bounce back following such a deep betrayal.

“I can’t leave him. I love him and we have a beautiful child together. I know he’s at his rock bottom and he needs me,” she continued.

“I just don’t know what to do…. It still feels surreal. Where do I start….”

What advice do you have for her?

