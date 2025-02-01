Her Husband Saved Her Life, But Now She Wants To Press Charges Against Him Since He’s Cheating On Her With A Girl From The Gym

A decade ago, this woman tied the knot with her husband, and she’s the first one to admit that their marriage has hardly been flawless, but they were committed to making it all work.

Several years ago, she nearly died after being diagnosed with a terrible illness. There was a period during her health struggles when doctors said they were not positive she would survive.

She credits her husband with saving her life, and he was her anchor. Not only did her husband happily spend his life’s savings on her medical bills, but he also took time off from his job to be with her and went to bat with the insurance companies to ensure she received premium care.

“Thanks to him (and some medical miracles), I pulled through. I always felt like I owed him my life. I never took his sacrifices for granted,” she explained.

“I did everything I could to make sure he knew how much I loved and appreciated him. But last week, I found out he had been cheating on me for over a month with a woman from his gym.”

“When I confronted him, he didn’t even try to deny it. Instead, he said something that shattered me: “I gave you everything when you were at your lowest. I put my life on hold for you. Don’t I deserve to be happy too?”

She was speechless, as her husband believed that all of the sacrifices on his part meant she should somehow still be devoted to him no matter what.

He truly felt that she should take his cheating in stride as some kind of exchange for what they went through. How hurtful is that?

So, here’s where everything gets sticky. Their finances are organized in a way where her husband is actually guilty of financial infidelity on top of all of this.

“He had been using our joint account (which was originally meant for my medical expenses) to fund gifts and expensive dinners with her,” she added.

“Legally, I have grounds to press charges for marital fraud. I told him I was considering it, and he lost it. He accused me of being ungrateful and vengeful, saying that without him, I wouldn’t even be here to have this argument.”

“He thinks I should just divorce him and move on instead of “ruining his life over one mistake.” Some say he deserves consequences for what he did. Others think I’d be heartless to take legal action against the man who saved me when I was at my lowest.”

She’s left wondering if it will be mean of her to press charges against her husband. What do you think – should she do it, or just get divorced and walk away?

