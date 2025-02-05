Her Husband Wants A Divorce Over The Bachelorette Party Her Friends Threw Her Years Ago

Jadon Bester/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A couple of years back, this 33-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband got hitched. They currently have two children together, but now their marriage is going up in flames over an event that occurred prior to their wedding day.

She and her husband were in agreement that neither of them should have a bachelor or bachelorette party, nor a traditional wedding. They ultimately rented an Airbnb and tied the knot with just their family members present by the way.

She was married once before her husband, and that’s why he really wanted to skip out on all of the wedding festivities. She didn’t love that idea but wanted to go along with her husband’s ask.

Before her wedding, her friends threw her a bachelorette party, which was a surprise to her. She didn’t know they had planned one, and she only found out when she got to her friend’s home that day.

“It made me feel loved and valued, and for the first time, I felt like I truly had friends who cared about me,” she explained.

They attended a comedy show and a bar where they had live music, grabbed Taco Bell, and then headed back to her friend’s home to hang out.

Right when she got back to her house, she told her husband that her friends put together a surprise bachelorette party.

He was so angry he couldn’t even speak to her appropriately, and from there, he shoved his feelings down and stopped really addressing them.

“Over the years, the issue came up occasionally, leading to yelling, accusations, and him calling me a liar,” she added.

“The conversations weren’t productive (I have struggled with communication since childhood; however, I’m working on it, and it’s greatly improving).”

“Now, after all this time and despite having a happy and safe family life, his feelings have resurfaced, and he wants a divorce over this. I don’t know what to do. I love him, and I want to make our marriage work, especially for the sake of our children.”

She also feels incredibly let down that her husband would go through with their marriage, have kids with her, and then conclude that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore over the party from her past.

Apparently, he did think about calling off their wedding, but he obviously didn’t do that. He’s also claiming that the party has left him with trauma any time he goes to a bachelor party or wedding.

She believes there’s more going on and that perhaps her husband is holding a grudge against her for marrying her first husband, who clearly was the wrong man for her.

It’s also worth throwing out there that her husband cheated on her at the start of their relationship, so he might also feel guilty about that, and he could be making up a reason to no longer want to be with her.

She’s left wondering if she can do anything to save her marriage. What do you think?

