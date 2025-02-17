His Cheating Ex-Fiancée Is Calling Him Childish For Ignoring Her When She Tries To Speak To Him

Several months ago, this 30-year-old man called off his engagement after he found out that his fiancée was cheating on him with one of their close friends.

One night, his fiancée left their house in the early morning hours to visit her affair partner, and when she returned home, she told him what she had been doing behind his back.

“The wedding that we canceled cost thousands, and we’re also trying to sell our house we’ve only been in for 18 months,” he explained.

He’s still living in their home, but she moved in with a stepparent and is still contributing to her portion of their mortgage.

His now ex-fiancée does come back to their house frequently to get her belongings. Whenever she does come back, she attempts small talk with him, but he cannot bear to look at her.

He sometimes gives single-word responses, but he tries to just ignore her. He isn’t mean, he just does not engage with her.

“She’s changed her hair, bought new clothes, and seemingly walked around like the world has moved on, and so has she,” he explained.

He’s left feeling heartbroken, sad, angry, and irritated all at once. The last couple of times she’s come back to grab things, he’s just refused to respond to her.

She will ask him how his week is going, how he’s doing, and how his job is, but he replies with silence. It’s too painful for him to be around her.

A couple of people have shown interest in buying their house, so she wanted to know who should be there to show it, but he didn’t give her an answer to even that.

“She’d roll her eyes and look at me and say, ‘Why are you like this?’ ‘I just don’t understand how you can be like this?’ and ‘Why are you like this now… it’s been a few months?’” he added.

“The rage I feel, the sadness. The thoughts that run through my mind when she says this are not worth repeating.”

“She’s seen me leaving the house before when she’s been back and asked where I’m going, when I’ll be back, who I’m going to see, and again… no answer.”

If she sends him messages regarding their house, he does write back, but he doesn’t pay any attention to the chit-chat outside of that.

His ex-fiancée has accused him of acting childish and stupid for failing to respond to her, but not even that got him to talk.

She even said she does not get why he’s acting like this, which is pretty ridiculous that she can’t understand how much she’s still causing him to suffer.

He wishes he could yell at her over what she did to him, but it’s not worth saying anything, as nothing will change their situation.

Instead, he would really like to hop in his car and drive off as soon as their house is sold and never have to deal with her again.

“I want to be a dot, an enigma, a ‘nothing’ that she never heard from again, not even my hears my voice. I can’t do it,” he continued.

“I can’t trust myself to talk to her, I want her to be met with silence. The rest is silence.”

He is curious, however, if you think he’s mean for intentionally ignoring his ex-fiancée whenever she tries to stir up a conversation with him.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

