His Girlfriend Called Him Selfish For Not Changing His Food Order At A Restaurant

vasanty - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For approximately a year, this 27-year-old man has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend, Emily. Emily is really a wonderful girl, but oh boy, can she ever be a picky eater.

As for him, he’s pretty easy when it comes to food, and he loves to test out new meals when dining out at restaurants. Emily? Not so much.

Two weekends ago, he and Emily had dinner at a fancy restaurant. After looking the menu over, he decided to order a seafood paella, and Emily got a dish with chicken in it.

But as their dinner came to their table, Emily made a face and got upset about his paella.

“When my food arrived, she wrinkled her nose and said, “Ugh, that smells so strong. I don’t think I can eat my food with that next to me,” he explained.

“I was caught off guard and asked if she wanted to switch seats, but she said, “No, I just think it’d be better if you ordered something else.”

“I told her I was really looking forward to trying the paella and that she should just focus on her own food. She got upset and said I was being inconsiderate of her discomfort.”

Emily hardly spoke to him, and she didn’t eat her food for the remainder of the evening. She accused him of being selfish later on for not being willing to accommodate her needs.

He feels like he should not have had to order a different meal simply because Emily found the smell of something unappealing, but he is curious if he was rude to her since she’s so offended about it.

What do you think? Should he have gotten something else after Emily asked him to?

