His Girlfriend’s Been Lying About How Much Money She Makes, So He’s Doubting Their Relationship

Three years ago, this 35-year-old man began dating his 32-year-old girlfriend, and he just found out that she’s been lying to him about how much money she makes.

She pulls in $8,000 a month after paying her taxes, and he makes $1,000 less than her every month. Additionally, his girlfriend received a promotion, yet she hasn’t told him about that.

They live in an extremely expensive city due to their careers, and his girlfriend has declined to pay for a fair share of their rent ever since they moved in with one another.

“She only agreed to spend $500 of her own money on rent. That left me to foot the remaining $2,100. Before she moved in, I shared the apartment with a friend, and we both paid $1,300 each,” he explained.

“The owner has raised the rent steadily over the last 2 years, and now we are supposed to pay $3,000. That means I’ll be paying $2,500 a month or $30,000 a year. We could move to a cheaper place, but that could mean a 3-hour commute, which is not ideal.”

“My girlfriend continues to refuse to pay more in rent despite her making more and the financial strain is getting to me. I barely have any savings. I pay for almost everything and she spends most of her money on her makeup and designer clothes and fancy dinners with her friends.”

Prior to them living together, his girlfriend lied and said she only brings home $60,000 a year, which is clearly not the case.

After he found out the truth and went to her about it, his girlfriend replied that since he’s the man in the relationship, it’s on him to pay their rent.

She added that it’s not possible for her to pay for exactly half their rent and still have money left over to afford the lifestyle she has.

He honestly has no clue where all of his girlfriend’s money is going, which is another problem that’s irritating him.

“I feel so frustrated and drained. I am angry, and I feel I have been deceived by someone I thought I could share my life with,” he said.

“I feel totally lost. Like I have been a fool the past 3 years, and I’ve wasted my time dating her when she clearly can’t be honest with me.”

“I have tried many times to be reasonable and understanding. It just doesn’t work. She is just a leech trying to drain every single penny out of me. I’m starting to have second thoughts on our life together. Maybe we shouldn’t be getting married after all.”

What advice do you have for him?

