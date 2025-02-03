His Neighbor Stole His Cat, So Now That He’s In The Hospital, He’s Not Helping Care For His Pets

Sergio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat

In the neighborhood where this 32-year-old man lives, the vibe is peaceful, and people don’t interact that much with one another.

Five years ago, he relocated after he landed a remote job that permitted him to go wherever he wanted to. He was happy in his new home, but then he got to meet his 50-something-year-old neighbor named Greg, who lives in the house next door.

From the moment he met Greg, he got a strange feeling about him. Greg was forcibly friendly and constantly questioned him about his family, his job, and even his money.

He did his best to avoid Greg without being completely rude because, after all, you don’t want to make enemies with your neighbors.

“Then, a year ago, my cat, Mochi, went missing. She was an indoor cat, but she loved sitting by the window,” he explained.

“One evening, I left the back door slightly open while bringing in groceries, and by the time I realized it, she was gone. I searched everywhere. I put up posters, walked the streets at night calling her name, and even checked security camera footage from my house, but nothing. It devastated me.”

“Weeks later, I was walking past Greg’s house when I noticed something—inside his window was a cat that looked exactly like Mochi. Same fur pattern, same bright green eyes. My heart started pounding. I knocked on his door, trying to stay calm.”

Greg opened the door, and he informed Greg that he had Mochi. Greg chuckled and said there was no way his cat was Mochi since he had come across his cat weeks ago after finding her outside.

Greg added that his cat had no collar on, so that’s what led him to keep her. He let Greg know that he could prove that the cat was Mochi, as he has plenty of videos and photos of Mochi, along with her records from the vet.

Greg just said he didn’t care since Mochi was his and closed the door right in his face. He attempted to get the police involved, but they insisted Mochi was a civil matter and something they could not help with.

He then went back to Greg, hoping he could change his mind, but he had no luck. One evening, it crossed his mind to steal Mochi back, but he was hesitant to do anything that could end in his arrest.

He finally acknowledged that he had no choice but to move on. Mochi was Greg’s cat now.

“Months passed, and every time I saw Mochi in his window, it killed me,” he said. “Then, last week, Greg had a heart attack. He was found on his front porch, barely conscious, and was rushed to the hospital.”

“His family isn’t close to him, so the neighborhood pitched in to check on his house, feed his dog, and handle his mail. Someone suggested we start a fundraiser to help with his medical bills.”



“And then it happened. Greg’s sister, who flew in from out of state, knocked on my door. She looked exhausted.”

Greg’s sister mentioned she knew that he worked from his house, so she asked if he could help care for Greg’s pets while he was still in the hospital.

Staring right at Greg’s sister, he declined to help. He clarified that Greg stole his cat and proceeded to laugh when he wanted the cat back.

Greg’s sister looked flustered as she called him heartless. She then turned around and left. Some of his neighbors have been treating him coldly since the exchange with Greg’s sister.

He even overheard one of his neighbors state that Mochi is only a cat, so they truly don’t understand why he has no interest in being there for Greg in his time of need.

“I don’t care. If Greg recovers and asks for my help, I’ll give him the same answer he gave me when I begged for my cat back,” he concluded.

He’s still curious if you think he’s the worst for not wanting to help Greg. What do you think?

