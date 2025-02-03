Pet Perfumes May Neutralize Your Pup’s Odors, But They Can Come With Risks

Anna Averianova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Putting on deodorant and spraying some perfume or cologne before heading out is probably a habit you do every single day without even thinking about it.

But have you ever considered using a perfume or deodorizing spray on your pup?

We all know that many pet parents are willing to pay top dollar for the best pet food, care, and accessories. That’s why luxury canine items, including perfumes, are becoming increasingly common.

The Appeal Of Pet Perfumes

There are glands located throughout your dog’s body, from their ears and paws to their behind. Sometimes, these glands’ secretions emanate an odor, which can range from mild to strong and foul.

The latest pet perfumes and deodorizing sprays are meant to neutralize this stench on your four-legged friend’s fur.

Most of these products contain a mixture of fragrances and/or odor-neutralizing compounds. While they’re designed for pets, though, dog owners should still be careful.

“It doesn’t mean they’re completely risk-free, so you should always be careful when using them on your pet,” explained Dr. Kelly Hood, DVM, an in-house veterinary expert at PetPortraits.com.

The Pros And Cons Of Pet Perfumes

Anna Averianova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The most obvious upside to using these products is keeping your pet smelling fresh and clean. Additionally, some fragrances, like lavender, may calm your pup down.

It’s important to remember that canines rely on their sense of smell significantly, though. So, one potential downside is pet perfumes and deodorizing sprays being too powerful and getting in the way of your pet’s olfaction.

Certain dogs may become overwhelmed or distressed by strong fragrances. Some signs you can watch out for may include yawning, panting, or pacing.

And if your dog has other pre-existing conditions, pet perfumes may not be ideal. For instance, pups with skin sensitivities are more likely to experience allergic reactions or irritations, while those with asthma or other respiratory issues can be more sensitive to fragrances.

Finally, licking or even ingesting the perfume may result in drooling, diarrhea, or vomiting.

How To Safely Use Pet Perfumes

Much like everything in life, moderation is key when it comes to pet perfumes or deodorizers. If you opt to try out these products, don’t overdo it.

You should only use them when necessary and once a week at the most. Also, apply them in areas away from your pup’s nose. It’s best to focus the application on the back and sides of your dog.

When selecting a perfume, pick one that isn’t overpowering. Be sure to pay attention to the ingredient list, too.

Certain products may contain ingredients that are commonly found in human perfumes, such as ylang-ylang, which can be overwhelming for canine noses and toxic if ingested.

Additionally, even if a product claims it’s composed of natural ingredients, you should still be careful with essential oils. Some, like tea tree oil, aren’t safe for dogs and may cause poisoning in their pure form.

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to avoid pet perfumes that use alcohol, parabens, or artificial fragrances. And you can always consult your veterinarian before buying a scented product for your pet.

In terms of application, start by spraying the perfume onto your hands first. Afterward, you can rub it into your dog’s fur. This will give you more control over the amount of product you’re putting on your pet.

Watch your dog’s behavior as well, and if you notice any signs of stress or irritation, you can wash off the product.

