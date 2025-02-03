The Net Worth Of Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans, 32, first rose to fame after starring in Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2019. But, she was ultimately fired, and amidst her divorce from her estranged husband, David Eason, her salary from her latest spinoff endeavor has been revealed.

Following Teen Mom 2, Jenelle turned to content creation in order to make a living. She began posting on mainstream platforms, like TikTok, as well as adult content sites.

She also created a beauty company, launching the Je Cosmetics Universal Eyebrow Kit in September 2019.

In 2021, the company later went out of business, and Jenelle stated that she was going to focus on monetizing her social media channels. She currently has 3.1 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million followers on TikTok.

But, back in 2015, fans learned that Jenelle had made a decent chunk of change from her Teen Mom 2 days.

“I wouldn’t really say that [I’ve made a million dollars]. I would say over maybe half [a million]. I’m not really allowed to discuss it,” she said during an appearance on Jared and Katie in the Morning.

Most recently, Jenelle joined the latest season of the spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In the show, fans watched as she relocated from North Carolina to Las Vegas with her three kids to start fresh in the wake of her split from David Eason in February.

She and David share their daughter Ensley, who is 8. Jenelle also has a 15-year-old son named Jace and a 10-year-old son named Kaiser, whom she shares with exes Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, respectively.

Now, court documents obtained on November 7 by The Sun have divulged just how much money Jenelle earned in 2024.

From two weeks of content posted on an adult content site, she earned $16,222. Then, she made $5,518.12 from Facebook and $2,972.42 from TikTok.

Jenelle also received a $17,364.75 paycheck for Season 2A of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. So, in only two months, she took home a total of $44,486.36.

As Jenelle continues to battle David in divorce court, other personal life dramas have made headlines, too. Months before the divorce was even filed, her son, Jace, accused David, his stepfather, of physical abuse. The alleged incident has resulted in David facing a felony strangulation charge.

During an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jace told Jenelle, “I feel a lot safer without David.” By that point, she had already ended things with David and moved to Las Vegas.

Yet, late last month, Jace was reportedly removed from Jenelle’s home after the pair got into an alleged fight, and he ran away.

