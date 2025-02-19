She And Her Husband Got Into A Blowout Fight Over Their Baby’s Name, And She’s Never Going To Forgive Him For Ruining It

Back in December, this 32-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband got into a blowout fight over what to name their baby, who is due in April.

Her dad was diagnosed with cancer and given months to a few years to live. It was important to her to make sure their baby had her dad’s middle name as a tribute to him.

Her husband argued that it was not fair for their firstborn son to be named after her dad instead of his dad – he didn’t care that her dad might not live to see them have another child.

She pointed out to her husband that his dad was in good health and would be there to see their son grow up, while there was a good possibility her dad would not be around for much longer.

She thought that would mean more since none of their families participate in baby naming traditions.

“This led to the biggest fight we’ve ever had about how firstborns should be named off their dad’s side, and by using my dad’s name, my husband would be “gifting” me the name that should have been his choice,” she explained.

“I don’t agree with any of this and we didn’t get along for days because of this. He finally agreed to the name, still insisting it was a “gift” to allow me to use it, and with the caveat that I need to consider his dad’s name as a FIRST name if we have another boy in the future. I agreed because I just couldn’t deal with this fighting anymore.”

One month later, her dad sadly passed away. The doctors had gotten it wrong – he didn’t have months or years left to live – he only made it ten weeks.

Her heart is shattered into a million pieces with the loss of her dad, and she’s having a hard time waking up in the mornings.

As her son’s due date approaches, his name is constantly on her mind. She feels like her husband destroyed her baby’s name due to all of the things he already said about it.

“I feel like a loving husband would have agreed wholeheartedly at the start to use my dad’s name. If roles were reversed, it wouldn’t have even been a question in my mind,” she said.

“He says he’s sorry and that he’s good with the name now. But I don’t feel good. And I’m afraid the name is always going to remind me how unloving my husband was during the hardest time in my life.”

“Do we pick a different name? Do I just try to get over it? Do I pick a fight now about naming our hypothetical next kid after his dad because I am actually not on board with that? I just don’t know how to feel better about this.”

