She Brought Her Bodyguard On A First Date With Her

rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has a guy friend who’s 31, and he’s got an active dating life. They’re actually both single at the moment, and they have a good time meeting up and talking about the insane dates they’ve been on.

A week ago, her friend took a girl out on a date, and it turned into a super strange evening. Her friend lives in Austria and met this girl on a dating app.

The girl he took out for dinner lives in the European Union, but she’s not from there and is currently on a student visa.

“They met up in person at a hotel bar that she suggested, and she showed up with another dude, who supposedly was a bodyguard she hired,” she explained.

“On the date, she explained that she’s an influencer and a CEO, so she has to hire a bodyguard. Okay, sure. Proceed.”

“During the date, she pulled out her iPhone and filmed the surrounding area a lot. All the conversations involved pretty much her talking about her business, and asking him about his finances, annual income, job, and whether he owns any property.”

This girl then asked her friend to take some videos of her, including one of her flipping her hair in a flirty way like she was trying to be Beyoncé or something.

She and her friend managed to track this girl down on social media and uncovered all of her profiles after the disaster date.

This girl took the videos her friend made and posted them, trying to convince other girls to buy her eBook on how to snag a man who will provide for you.

rilueda – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Oh, and this girl is not really an influencer, she’s a wannabe, as her follower count isn’t anything to write home about.

“The video she filmed had a caption of “Set your standards high, and you’ll end up only dating providers who take you to Ritz,” she added.

“She also had a bunch of selfies of herself holding bouquets that my friend had ordered for her prior to the date – except he didn’t.”

The whole date was a setup, though her friend had no way of knowing it. She’s left wondering if she should out this girl for not being who she says she is.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski