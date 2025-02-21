She Just Gave Birth And Her Husband Wants A Paternity Test Since Their Daughter Has Dark Hair

Feb 21, 2025
Three weeks ago, this 31-year-old woman gave birth to her daughter, and now her 32-year-old husband is demanding a paternity test.

As for why her husband wants such an insulting test? He thinks their daughter’s hair is too dark, and that’s making him doubt that he’s her biological father.

Her hair is whitish blonde, while her husband has brown hair. She feels puzzled over why her husband is looking at their daughter’s hair and using that as an excuse to go for a paternity test, as their daughter barely has any hair.

It’s hurtful to her that her husband is essentially accusing her of cheating on him over something so silly.

When he first brought up the paternity test, she thought he was joking around, but nope, he’s completely serious about this.

“He said, “Her hair is really dark.” So I said, “Yeah, it is,” even though it isn’t darker than his. He then mentioned getting the test…it was completely out of the blue,” she explained.

“I initially said that he should go for it as I wasn’t thinking. But, now I’ve had some time to reflect, I’m really not happy about it.”

“If he wants to get the test, fine by me, BUT it just feels like he doesn’t trust me. Am I overthinking this?! He has no reason to think like this.”

What really infuriated her is that her husband concluded their conversation by saying that if it turns out their daughter isn’t biologically his child, he will still consider her his kid.

She really hasn’t spoken to her husband since, and while she wants to say yes to getting the test done, it just underscores the fact that her husband has no trust in her.

That’s a big red flag to her, as she has not done anything to warrant her husband feeling this way, aside from giving birth to a little girl with hair he thinks is too dark.

What do you think she should do? Should she say yes to the paternity test to make her husband happy?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
By Bre Avery Zacharski
