She Kicked Her Husband Out Of The House After He Rushed To Be With His Crying Ex-Girlfriend In Her Time Of Need

Three years ago, this 32-year-old woman got married to her 38-year-old husband. They’ve encountered their fair share of highs and lows throughout their time together, but overall, they’re pretty stoked to still be with one another.

However, when she first began dating her husband, he was seeing 24-year-old Angela at the same time. She had no idea her husband was dating Angela, too, but when she figured it out, she said something to him.

Her husband’s excuse was that he didn’t know they were in a committed relationship since they had not yet made things official.

“I told him that if he didn’t cut off this relationship with Angela, that I was going to break it off,” she explained.

“We left it at that, and we didn’t talk for a while when he came to my apartment unexpectedly weeks later, saying it was over with Angela and that he wanted to try again and asked me to be his girlfriend.”

“Ever since then, we have been a pretty normal couple. We have our moments, but our relationship is going good, and I believe he is my soulmate. Recently, there’s been an issue in our relationship, though – Angela.”

Three weeks back, she and her husband were catching up on some errands, and they entered a tiny boba shop.

She spotted a woman who looked quite like Angela enter the shop right after them, and unfortunately, she was right. It was her husband’s ex.

She hoped that her husband would not spot Angela, but then Angela called her husband’s name out loud. Her husband and Angela chatted a bit until finally, Angela asked her husband if he was married to her.

Her husband only nodded his head as he held her hand. She smiled back, and finally, Angela got in line, and she and her husband filed in behind her. She felt humiliated, and she couldn’t wait to grab their drinks and get out of there.

Two weeks ago, her husband got a message on Facebook, and when she questioned him about it since she could see the notification on her phone, he stated it was a friend from his past.

Her husband wouldn’t elaborate – he simply said she didn’t know that friend.

“I became suspicious but wasn’t necessarily worried because I just assumed it was a friend. Until a few days later, when he got another Facebook messenger notification while I was ordering food off his phone, it was from Angela,” she said.

“I was shocked and confused. I went to their messages, and everything seemed friendly and casual, though because of their history, I felt very uncomfortable with them talking.”

“I went up to him and confronted him about the texts and asked why she was texting him; he told me that after running into her, she friended him on Facebook, and they began talking. He assured me it was all casual, but I still told him I didn’t want him talking to her. He assured me he would stop; I told him to unfriend her, to which he hesitated but eventually did.”

She thought that was the last of Angela, but a few nights ago, Angela called up her husband in tears, saying her mom was ill.

Angela went on to add that she didn’t have anyone to be there for her in her time of need, so she turned to her husband for help.

Her husband slipped his shoes on, and she asked him where he was headed. He filled her in on Angela’s mom and said he was going to comfort her.

She tried to prevent her husband from leaving and made it clear that if he rushed to Angela’s side, he would not be allowed back into their home.

He sneered at her and left anyway. So, there she was, home alone, holding back her own tears. Three hours later, her husband came back, but they got into a fight, and she kicked him out again.

“He told me he had nowhere to go, so I told him that maybe he should go to Angela as they seem to help each other a lot,” she continued.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to kick her husband out of their house after he went to be with Angela.

What do you think?

