Her Son’s Dating A Woman Older Than She Is, And She’s Having A Hard Time Accepting Their Relationship

This 60-year-old woman is the mom of a 33-year-old son, and close to a year ago, she learned that her son was dating a much older woman.

To be honest, her son’s girlfriend is 66, which makes this woman six years older than her and 33 years older than her son. Talk about an age gap!

While she knows this sounds bizarre, and like maybe there’s an ulterior motive, she can assure you the love her son has for his girlfriend is true and pure.

They all reside in a large country in Europe, and her son is well-educated, handsome, and has a great job. He’s solidly in the middle class.

As for her son’s girlfriend, she’s career-oriented, independent, and child-free. Her son and his girlfriend have jobs in the exact same industry, and they have a ton of common interests outside of work.

“She looks fine for her age, but she looks her age, and around there are many women over 60 who are more “conventionally” and youthfully [attractive] than her,” she explained.

“It’s harsh to “rate” her looks like that, but I simply try to understand why a man my son’s age would be with her.”

“I still don’t know how to approach this. I actually like her on a personal level much more than any of my son’s previous girlfriends. She seems like a woman who I could be friends with, but that’s what makes all of this weird, because she’s also with my son.”

Many of her friends firmly believe that she messed up in being so open about her son’s relationship and for welcoming his much older, uglier girlfriend.

However, her son and his girlfriend are two consenting adults, so she doesn’t think it’s her place to pass judgment on their love.

Another reason she can’t exactly get upset about the romance is that it isn’t as if her son and his girlfriend met back when he was a teenager or something.

“But it’s still a bit uncomfortable, and I wonder all the time if he’s not compensating something about my relationship with him,” she continued.

“We always had [a] good and close relationship, though. Am I worrying too much? Or as a mother, [do you think] I shouldn’t fully accept this kind of relationship? I feel like this situation is so uncommon, and the age gap is so extreme, it’s hard for me to know if this is all ok?”

