She Told Her Sister She Deserves Zero Sympathy From Their Mom For Being Cheated On After She Sided With Their Dad’s Affair Partner

halayalex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Throughout the last decade, this 26-year-old woman and her 23-year-old sister, Bayla, have had a rough relationship.

This all started when their dad cheated on their mom and wrecked their family. She was six, and Bayla was three when it happened, so since they were so little, it took years for the truth to come out.

Back then, their mom was in medical school, and their dad resented her for not having a desire to be more wifely.

But their dad never said anything to their mom about it, and he started up an affair with a woman named Judy, who then became their stepmom following the divorce.

Sadly, their mom found out about Judy when she came home one day and caught Judy and their dad in bed together.

“Bayla and I were really young, so my mom decided not to tell us the truth, and Judy used that to get in our good graces,” she explained.

“I was always polite but distant, but Bayla was young enough for it to work, and it wasn’t long before she started calling Judy “mom,” which really ticked off my mom, but Judy and my dad loved it.”

When she turned 10, she learned why her mom and dad split up, which made her furious when she had to spend time with her dad and Judy.

Her mom figured it was time for her to go to therapy, and she had to fight her dad in court since Judy didn’t think it was necessary, and her dad sided with Judy.

Then, when Bayla hit 13, Bayla began giving her a hard time about not wanting to spend Mother’s Day with Judy, too.

Bayla also pushed her to help convince their mom to allow Judy to split such a special day with them since Bayla viewed Judy as a second mom.

She finally had enough and informed Bayla that Judy was their dad’s affair partner and the reason for the divorce.

Bayla refused to hear her, but then Judy’s own brother backed her up. Bayla spent a week sulking around and then resumed her usual relationship with Judy.

“In her words, “it was a long time ago,” “cheating happens,” “you can’t stop love,” and “that everything worked out in the end,” she added.

“She said that frequently to mom and started a campaign to try and force our mom to forgive Dad and accept Judy.”

“She actually said that she would be a bad mom if she hated our dad and Judy more than she could love her. To her credit, my mom did try, but Judy was such a passive-aggressive mean girl witch that mom just washed her hands of the situation.”

As Bayla’s high school graduation rolled around, she shocked their mom with an ultimatum. Bayla said their mom had to sit right next to Judy for the whole ceremony and had to pay for everyone to then go out to dinner, or she was uninvited.

Their mom showed up for the ceremony but skipped out on the dinner, and Judy didn’t miss the opportunity to post on social media about how awful their mom was for not prioritizing Bayla.

Bayla loved the drama and shared the post, which resulted in their mom taking back the car she gave to Bayla.

Their mom still generously paid for Bayla to go to college, though she declined to pay for room and board (meanwhile, her mom paid for absolutely everything for her college education).

Bayla stopped speaking to their mom after that. In college, Bayla met a guy named Ethan, and then they got engaged.

“She did send Mom an invitation, but I think that was just to get some money out of it, but unfortunately, the engagement was off because Ethan ended up cheating, and Bayla found this out after going to the doctor and finding out she caught something from him,” she continued.

“Bayla reached out to mom, but [all] she got was [an] “I’m sorry you’re going through this” text. Bayla was furious, but I told her [that] given how she treated our mom and dismissed dad and Judy’s actions, she shouldn’t expect much. Bayla, my dad, Judy, and some paternal relatives are calling me [a jerk], but am I?”

