She Upset A Pregnant Woman After She Wouldn’t Give Up Her Restaurant Reservation

Nander - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Some restaurants can be impossible to dine at unless you have a reservation, and this woman has a favorite restaurant that’s like that.

One evening, she arrived at the restaurant after already having made a reservation, and as she got there, she noticed a man and a woman at the host stand, clearly upset.

The woman standing with the man was obviously quite pregnant. She heard that the couple had gotten their reservation wrong and showed up on a different night.

That evening, the restaurant was completely packed, and there were no available seats for them to sit at.

“The host was apologizing, but there was nothing they could do,” she explained. “When I checked in, the woman turned to me and asked if I would be willing to give up my reservation for them since she was pregnant and really craving this place.”

“I was caught off guard and just said, “Sorry, but I’ve been looking forward to this too.” She looked annoyed, and the guy just sighed, but they walked away.”

She sat down and had dinner, and the interaction didn’t really cross her mind again. But later on she recounted the story to her friend, and her friend thought she was wrong for not giving up her restaurant reservation.

Her friend pointed out that she’s never been pregnant, so she doesn’t get how fierce cravings during pregnancy could be.

Her friend feels it wouldn’t have been such an inconvenience for her to have gone to some other place to have dinner.

“Now I’m wondering—was I selfish for keeping my reservation?” she asked.

Do you think it was wrong of her to refuse to give the pregnant woman her restaurant reservation?

