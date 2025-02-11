She Walked Out Of A Bad First Date, But At Least The Bartender Asked For Her Number

Diana Vyshniakova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

In a video with 2.9 million views, a TikTok creator who goes by the handle @whathemehak is discussing how she walked out in the middle of a first date. More specifically, she actually left after the first drink.

Once they met up for drinks, she asked him to tell her about himself, which he did. However, he did not ask the same questions back.

Instead, he questioned her about the top three moments in her life that have brought her joy and shaped her into the person she is today.

She wanted to take some time to think about the question since it was a pretty big one. Her date responded that he was a deep thinker and liked to have serious, intellectual conversations with his friends.

And then throughout the date, he made a couple of comments that stood out to her in a negative way, such as his fear of being with an overweight person when he was older.

He also worked in the tech industry and had to fire people all the time but did not seem remorseful about it at all.

At one point, she mentioned that she wished people would be more open and honest when it came to the dating scene but that it was unnecessary to be brutally honest. He boldly chimed in that he needed brutal honesty in order to grow. So, that’s what she gave him.

When he asked what she wanted her second drink to be, she decided that she was done for the night and told him that she would be heading home. She went to the restroom and then paid her bill.

The bartender asked her what had happened with her date. She told him that it was just a bad date. The bartender proceeded to ask for her phone number.

Finally, she went home, put on a TV show, and enjoyed some Thai food and wine. Several TikTok users bashed her date in the comments section.

“I hate small talk too, but first dates are supposed to be light-hearted. He came off too strong,” commented one user.

“I hate when first meeting with someone, they immediately want you to be vulnerable. It’s not genuine or authentic,” stated another.

“He was looking for conflict in all conversations instead of being welcoming,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan