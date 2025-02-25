She Was Dating A Guy Who Was Living A Double Life And Secretly Trying To Get Back Together With His Ex-Wife

After getting out of a relationship with her daughter’s father, TikToker Gia DelCollo (@giadelcollo) decided she wanted to jump back into dating, so of course, she gave the apps a try.

She ended up matching with two different people. One of them was a really handsome guy who seemed put together. He also had a daughter.

They chatted for about a week before exchanging phone numbers. They texted and talked on the phone every day for two weeks. He was a little arrogant and constantly bragged about himself.

For instance, he owned a home a couple of towns away from where Gia lived in northern New Jersey. He also owned another home down the shore. He spoke about his daughter all the time, which Gia thought was sweet.

But whenever he mentioned his ex-wife, he would describe her in a negative light. He even brought up how there were lawsuits between his mother and his daughter’s mother. Gia started to feel unsure about the whole situation, but she tried to look past the red flags.

After about a month of talking, they made plans to meet up. He kept asking her to bring her daughter, but she refused to because they didn’t know each other very well.

She went over to his house, which was beautiful. He made a point of showing off his truck, his luxury vehicle, and his daughter.

She had a good time, and they hung out several more times after that. But then, she started seeing a change in his pattern of behavior. He called and texted her constantly, trying to find reasons to see her.

In addition, Gia noticed that he didn’t seem to be taking proper care of his daughter. There were little things like her shoes didn’t fit right. Then, when she told him she was going on vacation, he threw a temper tantrum.

When she came back, they made plans to meet up. On the day they were supposed to meet up, he told her he had arranged a last-minute trip to Disney for his daughter’s birthday. Gia finally decided to do some investigating because she felt like something wasn’t adding up.

She found his ex-wife’s social media page and saw that they were posting the same pictures of their daughter. Gia and the ex-wife had a mutual friend named Samantha on social media, so Gia contacted the mutual friend and explained the whole situation.

It turned out that he was living a double life and trying to rekindle the relationship with his ex-wife. He also did not own the home he took her to. The house was actually his ex-wife’s.

Samantha then told the ex-wife everything and gave her Gia’s phone number. The ex-wife called Gia, asking for more details.

Gia could hear him screaming in the background, accusing her of being a liar. She then made a group chat and sent them all the proof.

A year later, she saw his profile on the dating app. That experience has made Gia never want to use a dating app again.

