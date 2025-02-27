She’s Being Accused Of Drugging Older Men And Stealing Their Money In A Romance Scam Turned Deadly, And The FBI Is Curious If You Know More About Her

FBI - pictured above is Aurora

Aurora Phelps, a 43-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been charged in a 21-count superseding indictment for what’s been called a “romance scam on steroids.”

She’s accused of using dating apps to “lure” older men and drug them to steal their money.

A press release shared on February 21 by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada detailed how Aurora has residences in both Las Vegas and Guadalajara, Mexico.

“According to allegations contained in the superseding indictment from July 1, 2021, to December 9, 2022, Phelps would meet older men on dating websites or services, then meet them in person,” the release reads.

“It was part of her scheme to drug the older men to gain unauthorized access to and steal money from their financial accounts to personally benefit herself and her family members.”

The FBI Las Vegas Division investigated Aurora’s alleged crimes for two years, resulting in her indictment. It’s believed that she went by multiple names, such as Aurora Flores, Aurora Velasco, and Aurora Alvarez. She allegedly used dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge to find and lure lonely men.

Aurora reportedly went on multiple dates with the men, and Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge, said, “We believe Aurora Phelps deliberately and methodically targeted older men to drug them and steal from them.”

He went on to detail how Aurora’s scheme included allegedly accessing social security accounts and retirement plans, as well as stealing cars and using credit cards to purchase luxury items, between 2019 and late 2022.

“It’s folks that are out there looking for love that ran into something far more sinister,” Evans stated.

But while she “primarily targeted elderly men,” an FBI bulletin published on February 21 claimed that she was “known to target all age groups as well as women.”

Authorities have said there are 11 known victims of the scam, and four of them are included in the federal indictment. Officials also allege that three victims died as a result of Aurora’s crimes.

One victim was reportedly drugged and transported across the border while in his wheelchair before he was later found dead in a hotel room in Mexico City.

A different victim was discovered dead by police on the bathroom floor of his home in Guadalajara in May 2022. That victim’s daughter wasn’t able to get in touch with him after he went out on a date with Aurora.

Aurora allegedly used the victim’s account afterward to buy a gold coin and complete other transactions.

Her scheme, called a “romance scam on steroids” by Evans, has been valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Additionally, she allegedly drugged one man she met in July 2021 and, while he was “mostly unconscious” for approximately five days, accessed his E-Trade account and sold Apple stock worth around $3.3 million. However, Aurora was reportedly unable to withdraw the funds.

It’s believed that the total value of Aurora’s alleged scheme could be higher if more victims are found. The FBI bulletin shared information about her tactics and urged any other victims to come forward.

In the meantime, Aurora has been charged in a 21-count superseding indictment, which includes multiple counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and identity theft. She’s also facing one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

“In romance scams, the scammer gains an unsuspecting individual’s affection and trust, then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim. These schemes not only cause significant financial losses but also deeply impact the lives of victims,” says the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada press release regarding Aurora’s indictment.

Aurora is currently in custody in Mexico, and if convicted on all counts, she will face life in prison.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Aurora or has other information related to this case is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or complete the survey “Seeking Victim Information in Aurora Phelps Investigation.”

