His Wife’s Spending More Than $20,000 A Month On Her Shopping Habit

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Right now, this man is the breadwinner in his family, and his wife does not work, but things weren’t always this way.

Collectively, he and his wife used to not bring home so much money, and their lifestyle in the past was far more modest.

Sometimes, he and his wife would splurge by eating at a restaurant, and rarely would they spend money on lavish items.

Over the last five years, he’s been running his own company, and he’s pretty successful at it. The more money he’s made, though, the more his wife feels entitled to spend.

“She’s always had a bit of a ‘cutesy’ approach, but it’s almost like she approaches me every day with something we desperately “need,” he explained.

“Obviously, this couldn’t be further from the truth in most cases, and I find myself saying no to everything but eventually caving in and giving the go-ahead.”

His wife buys brand-new dresses for various events, she buys accessories for their infant, and she enjoys luxury handbags and other goods.

He’s so wrapped up in work or being present with his kids when he is home that he’s too exhausted to put his foot down and tell his wife her shopping habit needs to stop.

The money his wife spends is outrageous – we’re talking more than $20,000 every single month! And this is on top of all the bills he has to pay.

“She used to earn around 80-90k personally and contribute to the bills for the house, but of course, since stopping work to look after our kids (which, of course, is an incredibly valued and important role), there has been no contribution,” he continued.

“This is fine, but on review, I would say 80-90% of discretionary spending is coming from my wife. I’ve worked out [that] most months would require a $400-500k salary just to support the spend.”

“I haven’t sought professional advice/help, but I am more than open to it. I just don’t know how to go about it without it being a fight, which I eventually apologize for.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

